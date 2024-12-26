SVD to conduct series of online auctions for 12 TGI Fridays restaurants across the Midwest
Silicon Valley Disposition has been selected to sell the assets of at least 12 TGI Fridays restaurants in the MidwestJOLIET, IL, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon Valley Disposition (SVD) will be conducting a series of online auctions for the surplus assets of TGI Fridays. The assets are up for auction following the recent restaurant closures across the Midwest. The auctions will offer a wide range of assets from TGI Fridays’ operations, giving interested buyers a unique opportunity to obtain commercial kitchen gear, bar refrigeration, cookware, furniture, lighting, TVs, memorabilia, and more
Here's the upcoming auction schedule and links to the auction catalogs for the TGI Fridays auction series:
January 14–16, 2025: TGI Fridays #1 Global Online Auction (Joliet & Rosemont, IL):
https://svdisposition.hibid.com/catalog/606151/tgi-fridays--1
January 21–23, 2025: TGI Fridays #2 Global Online Auction (Oak Park & Tinley Park, IL):
https://svdisposition.hibid.com/catalog/606159/tgi-fridays--2
January 28–30, 2025: TGI Fridays #3 Global Online Auction (Darien & Gurnee, IL)
February 4–6, 2025: TGI Fridays #3 Global Online Auction (Coon Rapids, Burnsville & Maplewood, MN)
MORE AUCTION SALES TO BE ADDED SOON
Featured assets include:
UBC Chiller Model: ChillPro 5500-2
Hoshizaki Refrigerator Model: HPR46A-D
Delfield4 Drawer Refrigerated Chef Base Model: F2975C
Traulsen Refrigerator Freezer Model: ADT132W-HHS
Pitco SFSG18 Gas Fryer
Pitco Electric Rethermalizer
Blodgett Double Stack Convection Oven
Lang Universal Cheese Melters Model: Meltmaster Plus II
Bose FreeSpace 4400 Business Music System w/ Speakers
Stainless Steel Tables w/ Contents
ZOSI Video Camera System
Dinner Booths and Tables
Bar Sinks
Kolpak Walk-in Cooler and Freezer
Traulsen One Section Reach In Refrigerator Model: G10000
Scotsman Prodigy Plus Flake Ice Maker Model: FS0522A-1B
Pitco Frialator Rethermalizer Model: RTG14-CHH
Ecolab Dishwasher Machine Model: ES-4400
Blodgett Double Stack Convection Oven
Gas Chargrill w/ Delfield 6 Drawer Refrigerated
Stainless Steel 3 Compartment Sink
Commercial Kitchen Hoods
AND MUCH MORE!
For more information, please contact John Castaldo at jcastaldo@svdisposition.com
To view all upcoming SVD auctions, go to:
https://svdisposition.com/auctions
John Castaldo
Silicon Valley Disposition
+1 2039270377
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.