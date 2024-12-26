SVD to conduct series of online auctions for 12 TGI Fridays restaurants across the Midwest

TGI Fridays #1 Online Auction

Silicon Valley Disposition has been selected to sell the assets of at least 12 TGI Fridays restaurants in the Midwest

JOLIET, IL, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silicon Valley Disposition (SVD) will be conducting a series of online auctions for the surplus assets of TGI Fridays. The assets are up for auction following the recent restaurant closures across the Midwest. The auctions will offer a wide range of assets from TGI Fridays’ operations, giving interested buyers a unique opportunity to obtain commercial kitchen gear, bar refrigeration, cookware, furniture, lighting, TVs, memorabilia, and moreHere's the upcoming auction schedule and links to the auction catalogs for the TGI Fridays auction series:January 14–16, 2025: TGI Fridays #1 Global Online Auction (Joliet & Rosemont, IL):January 21–23, 2025: TGI Fridays #2 Global Online Auction (Oak Park & Tinley Park, IL):January 28–30, 2025: TGI Fridays #3 Global Online Auction (Darien & Gurnee, IL)February 4–6, 2025: TGI Fridays #3 Global Online Auction (Coon Rapids, Burnsville & Maplewood, MN)MORE AUCTION SALES TO BE ADDED SOONFeatured assets include:UBC Chiller Model: ChillPro 5500-2Hoshizaki Refrigerator Model: HPR46A-DDelfield4 Drawer Refrigerated Chef Base Model: F2975CTraulsen Refrigerator Freezer Model: ADT132W-HHSPitco SFSG18 Gas FryerPitco Electric RethermalizerBlodgett Double Stack Convection OvenLang Universal Cheese Melters Model: Meltmaster Plus IIBose FreeSpace 4400 Business Music System w/ SpeakersStainless Steel Tables w/ ContentsZOSI Video Camera SystemDinner Booths and TablesBar SinksKolpak Walk-in Cooler and FreezerTraulsen One Section Reach In Refrigerator Model: G10000Scotsman Prodigy Plus Flake Ice Maker Model: FS0522A-1BPitco Frialator Rethermalizer Model: RTG14-CHHEcolab Dishwasher Machine Model: ES-4400Blodgett Double Stack Convection OvenGas Chargrill w/ Delfield 6 Drawer RefrigeratedStainless Steel 3 Compartment SinkCommercial Kitchen HoodsAND MUCH MORE!For more information, please contact John Castaldo at jcastaldo@svdisposition.comTo view all upcoming SVD auctions, go to:

