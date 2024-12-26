ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that the office’s Human Trafficking and Gang Prosecution Units have obtained two new convictions in Gwinnett County. Jadah Henry, 22, of Pooler, Georgia, has been sentenced to 25 years after pleading guilty to racketeering, gang and human trafficking charges. Henry will serve 10 years in prison and the remainder of the sentence on strict probation. Jayda Wilson, 27, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, has been sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty to racketeering. Wilson will serve five years in prison and the remainder of the sentence on strict probation. A Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge accepted the pleas on Dec. 19, 2024.

“As we have said since the beginning – anyone engaged in human trafficking will be held accountable for their actions,” said Carr. “We’re committed to securing justice for survivors, and we’re working to combat gang activity in every corner of our state. All Georgians deserve to feel safe in their communities, and we’re fighting each day to ensure that’s a reality.”

Henry and Wilson are two of eight total defendants named in an indictment containing 97 charges, including Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude, Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, Violation of Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, Aggravated Assault, and False Imprisonment. In addition to Henry and Wilson, a third defendant – Tyreek Raysheen Lee, 27, of Norcross – previously pleaded guilty to racketeering, gang and human trafficking charges. Lee was sentenced to 20 years, with the first 10 years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation. The State’s case against the five remaining defendants is active and ongoing.

This investigation began on May 19, 2022, when the Gwinnett County Police Department responded to a shooting involving defendants Sean Harvey and Sean Curry. Following an initial arrest, investigators learned that Harvey, Curry, and other defendants are suspected members of the Last One To Take Over Gang (aka LOTTO or 30% Gang), a hybrid criminal street gang with ties to national Crips and the Gangster Disciples.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Kaitlyn (Fain) Salinas with the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit and Assistant Attorney General Thomas Kegley with the Gang Prosecution Unit. It was investigated by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section.

About the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking and Gang Prosecution Units

In 2019, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp and leaders in the Georgia General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created the first-of-its-kind statewide Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

Since its inception, Carr's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has secured 52 criminal convictions and rescued and assisted nearly 200 children.

The Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is housed in the Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit, his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, and his Organized Retail Crime Unit.

Since it began its historic work on July 1, 2022, the Gang Prosecution Unit has secured 52 convictions and indicted more than 140 individuals in Athens-Clarke, Barrow, Bryan, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Dougherty, Fulton, Gwinnett, Laurens, Muscogee, Richmond and Thomas counties.

Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit is based in Atlanta, with regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Albany, Augusta, Columbus, Macon and Southeast Georgia.