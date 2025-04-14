ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr, Feeding Georgia, and the Young Lawyers Division (YLD) of the State Bar of Georgia are kicking off the 14th Annual Georgia Legal Food Frenzy – a two-week fundraising competition to benefit the state’s regional food banks. Since its inception, the Legal Food Frenzy has generated $6.7 million representing more than 26.8 million meals for those in need.

This year’s drive will take place from April 14 - 25, 2025, and is open to everyone in the legal community, including law firms, legal organizations, corporate or in-house counsel, clerks, and judges. Every dollar raised directly benefits the regional food bank in each competitor’s respective community, and every $1 donated helps to provide up to four meals to our neighbors in need.

Registration is available now and will remain open until April 25, the final day of the competition. Those who wish to participate can do so by visiting www.galegalfoodfrenzy.org.

“We know that time is a lawyer’s most valuable asset, and what better way to dedicate our time than to fighting hunger and supporting our state’s regional food banks,” said Carr. “That’s why I’m once again challenging our fellow attorneys to donate the equivalent of one billable hour during the competition so we can help to provide even more meals to children, families, and senior citizens who are most in need.”

Nearly one in eight children in Georgia is at risk for hunger, and over 60 percent of Georgia’s public school students are eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals each day. Donations to the Legal Food Frenzy help our food banks re-stock and prepare for the summer surge – an increase in demand that’s typically experienced once the school year ends.

“Each year, I’m inspired by the legal community’s dedication to ensuring no Georgian goes hungry,” said Executive Director of Feeding Georgia Danah Craft. “Their continued support allows us to reach more children, seniors, and families during the times they need it most.”

The Legal Food Frenzy is spearheaded by a team of young lawyers who oversee the promotion of the competition across the state. The 2025 efforts are led by the YLD Legal Food Frenzy Co-Chairs Brittanie Browning, Ashley Akins, and Caroline Scalf as well as regional representatives listed here.

“The Young Lawyers Division of the State Bar of Georgia is honored to support the annual Georgia Legal Food Frenzy,” said YLD Immediate Past President Brittanie Browning. “Each year, we aim to raise more funds for our local food banks across the State of Georgia. Together, we can join as a profession to help our neighbors, families, and children to have access to food. Hunger is a statewide issue impacting our communities, including litigants and clients. By supporting the Legal Food Frenzy and our food banks, we improve the quality of legal services in our state. I hope every Georgia lawyer will support our efforts and help to combat food insecurity in our local communities.”

A current list of all competing firms is available here. Additional resources – including email templates, ideas for fundraising drives, and social media graphics – are available here.