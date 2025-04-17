ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that 11 members of a hybrid criminal street gang known as Money Power Loyalty (MPL) pleaded guilty to all charges brought against them by the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit. All 11 gang members were sentenced to prison, including MPL’s founder, three gang leaders, and seven other associates. Those convicted were charged in a 114-count indictment obtained by the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit in January 2024, following a multi-agency operation that resulted in the recovery of guns and drugs, including cocaine with fentanyl and fentanyl pills.

Altogether, the indictment alleged that these 11 gang members have victimized at least 55 individuals in Dublin, Laurens County, and the surrounding areas since 2016. During this time, those convicted engaged in a multitude of shootings, most of which were intended to be perpetrated against those perceived to be in opposition to them, but the majority of which involved children and other innocent people. This includes 10 such shootings with more than 45 victims.

To date, Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit has convicted 13 MPL associates in Dublin. This includes the convictions of Jaswain Bell and Quintez Mercer, who committed a drive-by shooting that killed two and injured five others on March 31, 2024.

“For years, this gang terrorized the community,” said Carr. “Now, a total of 13 MPL associates are behind bars, including the founder and three leaders, and Laurens County is safer today because of it. We said we wouldn’t rest until those responsible for this senseless violence were held accountable for their actions, and we kept our promise to the people of Dublin because protecting Georgians is our top priority.”

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General McKenzie Gray, Lee M. Stoy, Jr., and Brooklyn Franklin of the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit. It was investigated by the Dublin Police Department, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) Gang Task Force, the GBI’s Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the Swainsboro Police Department, the Wrightsville Police Department, ATF, FBI, and the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit.

“The sentences handed down by our courts in these cases directly reflect the community’s uncompromising commitment to having a safe Dublin-Laurens County,” said Dublin Police Chief Keith Moon. “I want to thank the community for their support in this operation. I also want to thank the officers and support staff of the Dublin Police Department for their dedication over the last 3 years to support this operation and work tirelessly to bring these people to justice. I also want to thank the various agencies that supported our agency and this operation over the last 3 years. This shows our community that we are dedicated to making the citizens of Dublin-Laurens County safe and that we will use every resource available to accomplish this mission. Now…round 2.”

"Criminal street gangs terrorize Georgia communities every day," said GBI Director Chris Hosey. "These convictions in Laurens County speaks volumes to the results of strong public safety partnerships with our local agencies and the AG's Office. Our drug offices and Gang Task Force will continue the diligent work aimed at disrupting these criminal networks."

“For too long, criminal gangs have wreaked havoc on our streets, destroying families and neighborhoods. Georgia residents deserve to exist without fear and intimidation inflicted by violent gangs,” said Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta Paul Brown. “With these prison sentences, the FBI and our state and federal partners once again show our commitment to hold accountable and bring to justice violent gang members who terrorize our communities.”

“ATF will continue to dedicate federal resources in conjunction with those crucial law enforcement contributions of local agencies to the pursuit of eradicating and forestalling criminal gang activity,” said ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Beau Kolodka.

Money Power Loyalty (MPL)

Money Power Loyalty, or MPL, is a hybrid criminal street gang that originated in Laurens County. MPL associates typically align with the 1831 Pirus and the Rollin’ 20s Neighborhood Bloods, both of which are traditional west coast Blood sets.

Those convicted, all of whom are MPL associates, are as follows:

Jamil Thompkins (aka “Slime”), 25, of Dublin

Jayqwan Stephens (aka “Settripz”), 24, of Dublin

Lequayvion Stuckey (aka “MPL Silent” or “1482 Silent”), 22, of Dublin

Askiri Lewis (aka “Glo” or “Glizzy”), 26, of Dublin

Jacorey Reese (aka “Blxxdy Ratxhet”), 24, of Dublin

Gregory Floyd (aka “7eventimez”), 22, of Dublin

Gerez Duty (aka “OG Duty” or “20Gauge”), 27, of Dublin

Keoctavious Devoe (aka “Jaxkboy”), 22, of Dublin

George Jackson (aka “G7”), 27, of Dublin

Jarquavious Stanley (aka “Maniak7” or “Luh Demon”), 25, of Dublin

Daylon Vickers (aka “Hotboy”), 24, of Dublin

Gerez Duty is the founder of MPL.

Askiri Lewis is one of the street leaders, with George Jackson and Jayqwan Stephens also holding leadership roles within the enterprise.

Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Other Acts of Violence

All 11 defendants pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. As part of their plea, the defendants admitted their involvement in the MPL street gang that was ready and able to commit acts of violence in the Dublin community between Feb. 1, 2016, and Jan. 11, 2024. These acts of violence were facilitated by the gang members by collecting money, guns, and other items through criminal activity. The whole purpose of the violence was to increase the gang's reputation and power in the community, which was also achieved by posting threatening messages and boasting about the gang’s activity. In addition to violence, the organizational structure of MPL involved collecting and paying dues, assigning ranks to certain gang members, and paying out proceeds to other gang members that were derived from criminal activity.

Along with Conspiracy to Violate the RICO Act, several defendants were also convicted of additional charges. This includes, but is not limited to, the following:

Jamil Thompkins pleaded guilty to the Murder of Travis Plummer on July 12, 2020;

Askiri Lewis, Jayqwan Stephens, Keoctavious Devoe, and Lequayvion Stuckey pleaded guilty to multiple counts of Aggravated Assault for a drive-by shooting that occurred on April 20, 2021, at a home that was occupied by 12 individuals, including nine children; and

Gregory Floyd pleaded guilty to Attempted Murder for a shooting that occurred on Jan. 20, 2022, at the Hop-In gas station.

Convictions and Sentences

The following defendants entered guilty pleas on April 14, 2025.

Jamil Thompkins:

1 count of Malice Murder

2 counts of Felony Murder

8 counts of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

1 count of Possession of Scheule II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute

1 count of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

10 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

1 count of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

3 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

3 counts of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

1 count of Terroristic Threats

Thompkins was given an aggregate sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole plus an additional 20 years.

Jayqwan Stephens:

12 counts of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance

1 count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

1 count of Sale of Marijuana

10 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

1 count of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

1 count of Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun

1 count of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

1 count of Illegal Use of a Communication Facility

Stephens was sentenced to 30 years, with the first 13 to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation.

Lequayvion Stuckey:

12 counts of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

6 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

1 count of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

1 count of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

1 count of False Swearing

Stuckey was sentenced to 30 years, with the first 14 to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation.

Askiri Lewis:

12 counts of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

6 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

1 count of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

1 count of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

Lewis was sentenced to 30 years, with the first 14 to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation.

Jacorey Reese:

2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Reese was sentenced to 27 years, with the first 10 to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation.

The following defendants entered guilty pleas on April 3, 2025.

Gregory Floyd:

1 count of Attempted Murder

7 counts of Aggravated Assault

4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

Floyd was sentenced to 30 years, with the first 15 to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation.

Gerez Duty:

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

1 count of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Duty was sentenced to 25 years, with the first 12 to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation.

The following defendants entered guilty pleas on Feb. 27, 2025.

Keoctavious Devoe:

14 counts of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Armed Robbery

1 count of Hijacking a Motor Vehicle

5 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

1 count of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

Devoe was sentenced to 35 years, with the first 15 to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation.

George Jackson:

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

1 count of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Jackson was sentenced to 20 years, with the first six to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation.

The following defendants entered guilty pleas on May 29, 2024.

Jarquavious Stanley:

4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

1 count of Tampering with Evidence

1 count of Felling or Attempting to Elude

Stanley was sentenced to 45 years, with the first 25 to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation.

Daylon Vickers:

2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Vickers was sentenced to 45 years, with the first 25 to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation.

About the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit

In 2022, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp and members of the General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created Georgia’s first statewide Gang Prosecution Unit.

Since it began its historic work on July 1, 2022, the Gang Prosecution Unit has secured more than 80 convictions and indicted over 140 individuals in Athens-Clarke, Barrow, Bryan, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Dougherty, Fulton, Gwinnett, Laurens, Lowndes, Muscogee, Richmond and Thomas counties.

Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit is based in Atlanta, with regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Albany, Augusta, Columbus, Macon and Southeast Georgia.

The Gang Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, and his Organized Retail Crime Unit.