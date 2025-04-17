ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Reed Cohen Skelton, 26, of Bowersville, has been indicted in Fulton County on charges of human trafficking and child sexual exploitation. This case involves a 16-year-old female who was first contacted by the defendant through social media.

“Often in cases of human trafficking and child sexual exploitation, we hear from victims who were first approached by an offender through social media,” said Carr. “Those online discussions may go undetected until it’s too late, which is why we continue to talk with students and parents about the importance of internet safety. Protecting Georgia’s children is our top priority, and we will continue to ensure those who prey on our most vulnerable are held accountable for their actions.”

This investigation was conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) Unit, with the assistance and cooperation of the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, the Cobb County Police Department, the Gainesville Police Department, the Hart County Sheriff’s Office, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, and Georgia State Patrol.

“The GBI remains committed to aggressively investigating those who exploit and harm children,” said GBI Director Chris Hosey. “This case is a tragic reminder of how predators use social media to target vulnerable victims. We’re proud to work alongside our local and state partners to ensure offenders are identified, apprehended, and brought to justice. Protecting Georgia’s children will always be a top priority.”

Case Summary

In November 2024, Skelton is alleged to have traveled to Fulton County to pick up the 16-year-old female after initiating contact with her online.

Once he picked her up, the defendant is alleged to have transported the 16-year-old to a hotel in Fulton County, where he rented a room and engaged in sexual intercourse with the minor. Skelton is further alleged to have created and possessed digital files of his encounter with the minor. Afterwards, Skelton is alleged to have paid her $500.

Fulton County Indictment

The Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit presented evidence to a Fulton County Grand Jury, which returned an indictment* against Reed Cohen Skelton on April 3, 2025.

Specifically, Skelton is facing the following charges:

2 counts of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude

1 count of Sexual Exploitation of Children

The defendant was taken into custody by the GBI on March 11, 2025.

No further information about the indictment or the investigation may be released at this time.

About the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit

In 2019, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp and leaders in the Georgia General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created the first-of-its-kind statewide Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

Since its inception, Carr's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has secured more than 50 criminal convictions and rescued and assisted over 200 children. Carr recently announced that his Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit will expand its efforts to include regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Macon and Augusta, with funding provided in the state’s AFY 25 budget.

The Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is housed in the Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit, his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, and his Organized Retail Crime Unit.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.