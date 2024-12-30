Access Fixtures Announces the Best LED Bollard Lights for 2025

ARCI - Best Specification Grade LED Bollard for 2025 ARCA - Best Solar LED Bollard Light for 2025 RUGD - Best Vandal-Resistant LED Bollard Light for 2025 LEDO - Best Round LED Bollard Light for 2025 with Selectable Wattage and Selectable Kelvin VAND - Best Louvered LED Bollard Light for 2025

Explore the outstanding LED bollard lights for 2025, each expertly crafted to excel in a specific category. Uncover the top selections for the year.

These LED bollard lights stand out as the best in their respective segments. Each light undergoes detailed design and precision manufacturing. Unique features and qualities set them apart in 2025.” — Steven Rothschild, CEO

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WORCESTER, MA December 30, 2024 – Access Fixtures, a leader in commercial, industrial, and sports LED lighting, announces their 2025 Best LED Bollard Lights, featuring cutting-edge designs that combine durability, versatility, and performance for a wide range of outdoor lighting needs.

The ARCI LED Bollard Light delivers exceptional longevity and reliability with an EXTREME-LIFE rating (L70 @ 120,000+ hours). ARCI is built with a marine-grade finish and is perfect for dark-sky-compliant and wildlife-friendly applications, offering unparalleled durability in harsh environments.

The ARCA LED Solar Bollard Light provides eco-friendly illumination with a high-efficiency mono-crystalline solar panel and durable LiFePO4 battery. Its IP66-rated construction makes it ideal for pathways, parks, and other outdoor areas where wired power isn’t feasible.

The RUGD LED Bollard Light is designed for high-traffic environments, featuring an 8” vandal-resistant body, tamper-proof screws, and a powerful 36w LED output. RUGD ensures unmatched durability and robust illumination in challenging locations.

The LEDO LED Bollard Light combines sleek, modern aesthetics with customizable performance, including field-configurable wattage (14/19/24w) and selectable Kelvin (3000K/4000K/5000K). With its IP66 rating, LEDO is a versatile solution for pathways, entrances, and public spaces.

The VAND LED Bollard Light redefines durability with a lens-free design and vandal-resistant die-cast aluminum housing. Its IP65-rated, 360-degree louvered optics deliver glare-free, uniform illumination ideal for pedestrian walkways and high-traffic zones.

The SQOR LED Bollard Light offers contemporary styling with selectable wattage (14/19/24w) and Kelvin options (3000K/4000K/5000K). Designed with a rugged, die-cast build, SQOR ensures reliable performance in commercial and architectural outdoor spaces.

The LUVO LED Bollard Light, crafted from premium Type 316 stainless steel, combines elegance and resilience. Featuring louvered optics and wildlife-friendly options like 590nm amber and PC amber LEDs, LUVO is ideal for marine and environmentally sensitive areas.

“These LED bollard lights combine precision engineering with advanced LED technology, offering unmatched performance and longevity. Each fixture is tailored to meet specific application demands while prioritizing energy efficiency and sustainability setting them apart in 2025,” said Access Fixtures’ CEO, Steven Rothschild.

This collection showcases integrated features like solar panels, selectable wattages, Kelvin flexibility, and vandal-resistant designs. With EXTREME-LIFE ratings up to L70 @ 120,000+ hours, these bollard lights deliver dependable, energy-efficient illumination for pathways, parks, commercial spaces, and environmentally sensitive locations

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is a leading provider of high-performance lighting solutions, committed to delivering innovative products that redefine industry standards. Focusing on sustainability, quality, and versatility, Access Fixtures manufactures various lighting fixtures designed to meet diverse needs across various applications. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.AccessFixtures.com.

Best LED Bollard Lights for 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.