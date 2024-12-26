Attorney General Jackley, Yankton County State’s Attorney-Elect Larsen Announce Watertown Man Indicted in Yankton Officer Involved Shooting

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, Dec. 23, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley and Yankton County State’s Attorney-Elect Tyler Larsen announce that Andrew Jondahl of Watertown has been indicted on four charges in connection with an officer involved shooting that occurred Dec. 5, 2024 in the parking lot of the Yankton High School.

Jondahl was indicted Friday by a Yankton County Grand Jury. He was indicted on two felony counts of Aggravated Assault on A Law Enforcement Officer, one misdemeanor count of Possession of a Firearm While Intoxicated, and one misdemeanor count of Possession of a Firearm on Public Elementary or Secondary School Premises. The felony counts each carry a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. The Possession of a Firearm While Intoxicated charge carries a maximum sentence of one year in the county jail, and the Possession of a Firearm on Public Elementary or Secondary School Premises carries a maximum sentence of one year in the county jail.

An investigation by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) found that two Yankton Police Officers were justified in shooting Jondahl who demonstrated a clear and present danger to law enforcement and the public. Jondahl received four non life-threatening gunshot wounds and was hospitalized. The Attorney General’s press release and shooting summary on the incident can be found here: https://atg.sd.gov/OurOffice/Media/pressreleasesdetail.aspx?id=2718#gsc.tab=0.

Jondahl’s bond was set at $100,000 unsecured as long as he remains in a medical facility. Upon his release from a medical facility, the bond will change to $100,000 cash only. Jondahl remains hospitalized and will be processed on his warrant at a later date with subsequent court appearance to be determined. He presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

The case is being prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office and Yankton County State’s Attorney’s Office.

-30-