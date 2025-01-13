Piggly Wiggly Case Study: AW-5600ATII Solves Labor Concerns

AW-5600ATII resolves labor concerns, increases productivity and product quality

The speed of it, the cleanliness of it, that it's always available, it never lays out… It's now a part of us. It's the most valuable machine that we have in this store.” — Danny White - Owner of Piggly Wiggly

SOMERSET, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Piggly Wiggly is an American supermarket chain with over 530 stores located in the American Southern and Midwestern regions. Many services that shoppers enjoy today were first introduced by Piggly Wiggly, such as self-service grocery shopping which revolutionized the grocery industry in the United States. Danny White and his family have been a part of Piggly Wiggly in Heflin, Alabama for 100 years this coming year in 2023.Over the course of time Danny has discussed issues he was facing at his store with Steve Kanute, Vice President of the Retail Division at Birmingham Toledo, which is a dealer of DIGI America . Their relationship was key to this installation as they have known and worked with each other for over 40 years.As Danny focused on ways to reduce costs and improve sustainability, his biggest challenge was managing labor inefficiencies. High repair costs, overtime, and inconsistent packaging were draining resources. When Danny discovered DIGI America’s Automatic Wrapper at the annual Piggly Wiggly Grocery Show, he was intrigued. He saw the potential for this machine to solve critical issues in his store’s operations.The installation of the AW-5600ATII Automatic Wrapper immediately delivered the results Danny hoped for. The machine operates around the clock without needing breaks or overtime, eliminating costly call-outs for repairs and labor concerns. Most importantly, it ensures every package is consistently wrapped, clean, and free from leaks—improving both product quality and operational efficiency.“The Automatic Wrapper is the most valuable machine in our store, besides the cash register,” Danny says with pride. “If you tried to take it out, there would be a fight. We’re not going without it.”With this new addition to their operations, Piggly Wiggly continues its legacy of innovation and excellence.

