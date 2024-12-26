Submit Release
NEP Secure – Student Discipline Report Updates and Anticipated NEP Public Release

Public Districts

The Student Discipline report in NEP Secure has been updated with corrections to the data calculations.  Districts are encouraged to review the  updated report, which is accessible through the NDE Portal.

The new Student Discipline report provides information on the total number of students disciplined, including suspensions and expulsions. It is available for Statewide results, as well as District and individual School levels. The Student Discipline report can found in the Other Information section of the NEP Secure collection.

The masked version of this report will be made available on the NEP Public website by Tuesday, January 7. A bulletin will be sent once this version is live.

