Statement of the OSCE Mission to BiH following the Republika Srpska National Assembly conclusions adopted at the 16th special session

Sarajevo, 26 December 2024 - The OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina notes with concern over recent developments in the Republika Srpska National Assembly and underscores the importance of upholding the Rule of Law and the constitutional framework of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Mission calls on political actors to address challenges through dialogue and established democratic and legal mechanisms, which are vital for preserving stability and trust.

The Mission reaffirms its commitment to supporting institutions and political actors in advancing democratic principles, fostering constructive communication, safeguarding judicial integrity and overall security of the citizens of BiH. 

