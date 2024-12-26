NEBRASKA, December 26 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Update Regarding Governor Jim Pillen’s Rib Fixation Surgery

LINCOLN, NE – The Governor’s office issued the following update regarding the rib fixation surgery performed on Governor Jim Pillen Wednesday at Nebraska Medicine:

“The procedure was a success and Governor Pillen was returned to the step-down unit where he will continue his recovery from the horse-riding accident that occurred Sunday.

The Governor’s office will continue to provide updates as to Gov. Pillen’s recovery as circumstances warrant.”