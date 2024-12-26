Update Regarding Governor Jim Pillen’s Rib Fixation Surgery
NEBRASKA, December 26 - CONTACT:
Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495
Update Regarding Governor Jim Pillen’s Rib Fixation Surgery
LINCOLN, NE – The Governor’s office issued the following update regarding the rib fixation surgery performed on Governor Jim Pillen Wednesday at Nebraska Medicine:
“The procedure was a success and Governor Pillen was returned to the step-down unit where he will continue his recovery from the horse-riding accident that occurred Sunday.
The Governor’s office will continue to provide updates as to Gov. Pillen’s recovery as circumstances warrant.”
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.