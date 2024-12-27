Wiggle Butt Academy Releases Interactive Coloring Book to Teach Kids Dog Safety and Kind Care

Wiggle Butt Academy's Logo Happy Tails, A Coloring Book for Families

This innovative book combines fun & education, each page offers creative illustrations & a Parent’s Guide to make learning simple, interactive, & engaging.

This coloring book provides an approachable way to teach children how to respect dog body language and care for dogs in a way that promotes trust and reduces risk of bites.” — Nicole Kohanski

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wiggle Butt Academy is proud to announce the release of "Happy Tails: A Coloring Book for Families", an interactive coloring book designed to help children understand dog body language, safety, and the importance of treating dogs with kindness and respect. This innovative book combines fun and education, with each page offering creative illustrations and a Parent’s Guide to make learning simple, interactive, and engaging for families.The book is ideal for families, educators, and dog professionals seeking to create positive interactions between kids and dogs."We believe that understanding a dog's body language is key to keeping kids safe and ensuring dogs feel comfortable and secure," says Nicole Kohanski, Founder of Wiggle Butt Academy and professional dog trainer. "This coloring book provides an approachable way to teach children how to respect dog communication and care for dogs in a way that promotes trust and reduces risk of bites."What Makes the Book Unique:*Interactive Learning: Fun illustrations invite kids to color while learning real-life lessons about canine communication and behavior.*Parent's Guide Included: Each page features tips for parents, helping them explain dog safety concepts and body language cues in a kid-friendly way.*Focus on Kindness and Respect: Encourages children to view dogs as friends deserving of patience, care, and understanding.*Great for All Ages: Designed for kids, but informative and engaging for the whole family.Whether families are welcoming a new puppy, learning to coexist with a longtime furry friend, or working to prevent misunderstandings, "Happy Tails" is a valuable addition to any household.About the Author, Nicole Kohanski https://www.wigglebuttacademy.com/nicole Nicole Kohanski is the founder of Wiggle Butt Academy, a leading dog training and behavior consultancy based in Dallas, Texas. As a professional dog trainer and canine behavior consultant, Nicole specializes in humane, positive reinforcement methods that prioritize safety, trust, and connection between dogs and their families. With years of experience and numerous credentials, Nicole is passionate about educating families on canine behavior and fostering safe, happy homes for pets and people alike.Availability:The coloring book is available for purchase now on Amazon and through Wiggle Butt Academy’s learning platform . For more information, or to order your copy, visit https://learn.wigglebuttacademy.com/products/digital_downloads/happy-tails About Wiggle Butt Academy:Wiggle Butt Academy is dedicated to promoting safe, positive relationships between dogs and their families. Led by Nicole Kohanski, Wiggle Butt Academy offers professional dog training, behavior consultations, and educational resources to help families better understand and care for their canine companions with kindness.Media Contact:Nicole KohanskiFounder, Wiggle Butt Academy214-210-2695info@wigglebuttacademy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.