New Haven Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B5005916
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 12/26/2024 at approximately 0128 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Smead Rd., Salisbury, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Lynne M. Comes
AGE: 68
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/26/2024 at approximately 0128 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a family fight at a residence located on Smead Rd. in the Town of Salisbury, VT. Investigation revealed Lynne Comes (68) of Salisbury, VT willfully caused a household member, to fear imminent bodily injury, and caused physical pain to the adult household member. Comes was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing Comes was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court to answer to the charge of Aggravated Domestic Assault.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/26/24, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
