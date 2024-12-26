DWP Insider Reveals the Top 25 Wedding Destinations For 2025 From Around The World

Wedding Destination

Destination weddings have become an expression of individuality and culture, helping couples and planners stay current with market trends.” — Mr. Ackash Jain

JORDAN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DWP Insider is a luxury wedding industry platform that showcases the best in elite destination weddings , and is a one-stop-shop for all things destination weddings. The online platform that receives an average of 2.5 million visits annually, is an editorial extension of the DWP Congress , known as the world’s largest B2B platform for destination weddings.DWP Insider has curated a list of the top 25 Trending the Wedding Destinations for 2025. The top 25 locations are known for their luxury, picturesque settings, and unique appeal for couples seeking extraordinary wedding experiences. UAE cities Dubai, Abu Dhabi & Ras Al Khaimah have made it to the list!The UAE scores as the ultimate wedding destination, for luxury, iconic venues, and exceptional hospitality. From Dubai's skyline and beaches to Abu Dhabi's cultural charm and Ras Al Khaimah’s mountains, options include glamorous resorts, private islands, and historic venues. Leading global wedding planners such as Vicky Rahmic of Vicky Rahmic Weddings & Events in Australia, Timmy Kader of 1SW Events in UK and even Anjali Tolani, the AVP Weddings at Tamarind Global India deem UAE as a leading popular choice for destination weddings.A nearby destination in Arabia in the running now is Jordan, which exudes timeless romance and mystique according to the survey. Petra’s rose-red city, the stunning desert of Wadi Rum, and the therapeutic waters of the Dead Sea provide a blend of history, culture, natural beauty and breathtaking backdrops that is perfect for destination weddings. Combining these features and taking the lead in Jordan is Aqaba. Its rich cultural heritage, stunning coastal landscapes, and renowned hospitality have positioned Jordan as a top-tier location for luxury weddings and events globally. The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) and the Jordan Tourism Board have already announced that the 11th Annual Destination Wedding Planners (DWP) Congress will take place in Aqaba, Jordan, from October 7 to 9, 2025.Countries in the Indian sub-continent are also on the ‘rising and emerging destinations’ list. Known as the “Pearl of the Indian Ocean,” Sri Lanka captures hearts with its exotic beaches, verdant tea plantations, and rich traditions. Options range from beachside ceremonies to colonial-style hill country celebrations. And the destination is also set to be the host for the DWP Privé, an event that is a modern ultra-luxurious twist to the DWP Congress taking place from April 9-11 2025.India remains a timeless favourite for weddings, celebrated for its royal grandeur and cultural richness. Rajasthan’s majestic palaces offer regal backdrops, Kerala’s serene backwaters provide picturesque settings, and modern venues in Mumbai and Delhi cater to contemporary elegance. Blending opulence, tradition, and vibrant culture, Indian weddings promise unforgettable celebrations steeped in heritage.Maldives in the Indian Ocean is listed in the top 25 destinations too. A universal favourite for couples across the globe, its tropical weather, gorgeous sunsets, clear skies, luxurious resorts, and the endless sea appeal as a wedding and honeymoon destination.Other trending destinations in Asia offer captivating experiences beyond the renowned spots. Bali enchants with cliffside venues, lush landscapes, and spiritual ambience. Thailand’s Phuket remains a favourite with tropical beaches and vibrant nightlife.Located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, Turkey offers stunning landscapes, lush greenery, pristine waters, rich culture, and exceptional hospitality, making it a top wedding destination. Wedding experts like Cyrielle Mohara believe that the magnetism of Turkey will continue to entice couples in 2025. Istanbul, Antalya, Bodrum, and Cappadocia are all serene and lovely options in the running.Europe continues to be a timeless favourite for destination weddings, offering an array of enchanting settings like Italy’s romantic Amalfi Coast, alongside the picturesque vineyards of Tuscany. Celeb couples such as John Legend & Chrissy Teigen, Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh, Kim Kardashian & Kanye West, Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma and many others have sworn by Lake Como & Tuscany for their dreamy nuptials.France stands out with the timeless charm of Paris embodying sophistication and romance. Micheline Diab, Founder of Giritaly, also feels Paris will continue to trend as a hot wedding destination in 2025.Switzerland is one of those destinations that has been a wedding couple favourite and will continue to be for many more wedding seasons to come. Royal British venues, and the iconic cityscape including famous landmarks like the Big Ben and London Eye make London a great option and Greece enchants with ever popular iconic island Santorini.Africa is emerging as a premier wedding destination, blending culture, natural beauty, and luxury. South Africa's vineyards and wildlife reserves captivate couples. Mauritius boasts of crystal-clear lagoons and luxury resorts, making it an ideal wedding destination.Mexico in Central America is listed among the top destinations with four enticing locations - Cancun, Los Cabos, Punta Mita, and Tulum getting the attention of wedding planners from all over the globe.Included in new and emerging destinations are many across Europe – Vienna, Cyprus, Croatia, Mallorca and Provence. Destinations in The Caribbean such as Jamaica, The Bahamas and Saint Martin are also on the 2025 list of new places to consider.Mr. Ackash Jain, Director, QnA International says, “Destination weddings have become an expression of individuality and culture, with couples seeking destinations that resonate with their personal stories and values, and through this exclusively curated list it would be helpful not only for couples but also for wedding planners and suppliers who can stay up to date with the pulse of the destination wedding market. In 2025 the DWP Congress will mark its 11th year and as our continued endeavour, we will put in our best to deliver experiences that the industry will cherish and grow for years to come.”For the complete list of trending wedding destinations, visit

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.