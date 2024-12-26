Berlin Barracks // Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 24A3008320 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler STATION: VSP Berlin CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191 DATE/TIME: 12/25/2024 @ 2105 INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 2, Waterbury, VT VIOLATION: Simple Assault ACCUSED: Robert Durand AGE: 33 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient VICTIM: Dakota Griswold AGE: 28 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time at a residence located on US Route 2 in Waterbury, Troopers of the Berlin Barracks received a report of an assault. Upon investigation Troopers determined that Robert Durand had assaulted Dakota Griswold which resulted in bodily injury. Durand was placed under arrest for simple assault and brought to the Berlin Barracks for processing. COURT ACTION: Y COURT DATE/TIME: 12/26/2024 at 1230 hours COURT: Washington County Court – Criminal Division LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility BAIL: $100 MUG SHOT: INCLUDED Trooper Ryan Riegler Berlin Barracks 578 Paine Turnpike N. Berlin, VT 802.229.9191

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.