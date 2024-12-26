Submit Release
News Search

There were 117 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,334 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks // Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A3008320

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler                        

STATION: VSP Berlin

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 12/25/2024 @ 2105

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 2, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

 

ACCUSED: Robert Durand                                    

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

 

VICTIM: Dakota Griswold

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time at a residence located on US Route 2 in Waterbury, Troopers of the Berlin Barracks received a report of an assault. Upon investigation Troopers determined that Robert Durand had assaulted Dakota Griswold which resulted in bodily injury. Durand was placed under arrest for simple assault and brought to the Berlin Barracks for processing.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  12/26/2024 at 1230 hours          

COURT: Washington County Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:   Northeast Regional Correctional Facility  

BAIL: $100

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N.

Berlin, VT

802.229.9191

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Berlin Barracks // Simple Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more