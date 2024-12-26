Berlin Barracks // Simple Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3008320
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 12/25/2024 @ 2105
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 2, Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Robert Durand
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
VICTIM: Dakota Griswold
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time at a residence located on US Route 2 in Waterbury, Troopers of the Berlin Barracks received a report of an assault. Upon investigation Troopers determined that Robert Durand had assaulted Dakota Griswold which resulted in bodily injury. Durand was placed under arrest for simple assault and brought to the Berlin Barracks for processing.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/26/2024 at 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: $100
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
