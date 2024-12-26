Correction: Williston Barracks / Multiple Charges
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A1009149
TROOPER: Trooper Omar Bulle
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: December 25, 2024, at approximately 1834 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 North, Mile Marker 101.4
TOWN: Milton
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Scott Russell
AGE: 63
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT
VIOLATION:
- Arrest on Instate Warrant
- Driving Under the Influence #5 (Criminal Refusal)
- Operating with a Criminally Suspended License
- Violation of Conditions of Release (x2)
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda
VEHICLE MODEL: Mazda3
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage
INJURIES: None reported
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 25, 2024 at approximately 1834 hours, Vermont State Police with the assistance of Milton Police Department responded to the area of Interstate 89 North mile marker 101.4 in the town of Milton for a report of a single vehicle crash. Fruther reports advised the vehicle had traveled off the roadway down the embankment.
The operator, Scott Russell (63) of Fairfax was located in the woods after attempting to hide from law enforcement. Continuing investigation revealed Russell had an active instate warrant for failure to appear, stemming from Violation of Conditions of Release from a previous Aggravated Domestic Assault Charge. Furthermore, Russell had been operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license. Additionally, while speaking with Russell, Troopers detected several indicators of impairment.
Russell was subsequently arrested and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing where he refused consent to an evidentiary breath sample. Russell was later transported to the Northwest State Correctional Facility per the order of the warrant and was lodged on lack of $5,000 bail. Russell was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on January 14, 2025, at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #5 – Criminal Refusal, Operating with a Criminally Suspended License, and Violation of Conditions of Release (x2).
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME:
- 1. December 26, 2024, at 1300 hours (per the arrest warrant)
- 2. January 14, 2025, at 0830 hours (additional charges)
COURT:
- 1. Franklin
- 2. Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
