Correction: Williston Barracks / Multiple Charges

Correction: Mugshot included with this release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A1009149

TROOPER: Trooper Omar Bulle

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: December 25, 2024, at approximately 1834 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 North, Mile Marker 101.4

TOWN: Milton

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Scott Russell

AGE: 63

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT

VIOLATION:

- Arrest on Instate Warrant

- Driving Under the Influence #5 (Criminal Refusal)

- Operating with a Criminally Suspended License

- Violation of Conditions of Release (x2)

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda

VEHICLE MODEL: Mazda3

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage

INJURIES: None reported

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 25, 2024 at approximately 1834 hours, Vermont State Police with the assistance of Milton Police Department responded to the area of Interstate 89 North mile marker 101.4 in the town of Milton for a report of a single vehicle crash. Fruther reports advised the vehicle had traveled off the roadway down the embankment.

The operator, Scott Russell (63) of Fairfax was located in the woods after attempting to hide from law enforcement. Continuing investigation revealed Russell had an active instate warrant for failure to appear, stemming from Violation of Conditions of Release from a previous Aggravated Domestic Assault Charge. Furthermore, Russell had been operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license. Additionally, while speaking with Russell, Troopers detected several indicators of impairment.

Russell was subsequently arrested and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing where he refused consent to an evidentiary breath sample. Russell was later transported to the Northwest State Correctional Facility per the order of the warrant and was lodged on lack of $5,000 bail. Russell was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on January 14, 2025, at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #5 – Criminal Refusal, Operating with a Criminally Suspended License, and Violation of Conditions of Release (x2).

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:

- 1. December 26, 2024, at 1300 hours (per the arrest warrant)

- 2. January 14, 2025, at 0830 hours (additional charges)

COURT:

- 1. Franklin

- 2. Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

MUG SHOT: YES

Trooper Omar Bulle

Vermont State Police - Williston

3294 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111