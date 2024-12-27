Japan-Based Cross-Border E-Commerce "WAFÚÚ.COM" Marks 2nd Anniversary with 300,000 Global Users

Thank you for 300K followers WAFUU.COM Logo

Two years since launching in October 2022. A bond with 300,000 users via our website, social media, and shopping malls. Continuing to expand services.

SHIBUYA, SHIBUYA, JAPAN, December 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- QRESTIA Inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Hidemasa Fukada) announces that its cross-border e-commerce platform " WAFÚÚ.COM " has reached 300,000 registered users and followers across its platforms as it marks its second anniversary since launching in October 2022.Key Developments:- User Growth: The platform has established a diverse user base across 70 countries, including individual consumers, restaurant proprietors, and local retailers.- Market Expansion: The service now supports 21 languages and 38 payment methods, facilitating accessibility for users worldwide.- Operational Performance: The company reports several hundred percent growth in 2024, attributed to operational optimization and global marketing initiatives.Strategic Focus Areas for 2025:- Geographic expansion with enhanced delivery infrastructure- Implementation of new language support systems- Development of additional product categories- Introduction of Japan-focused content services- Expansion of business partnerships"The platform's growth reflects increasing global interest in Japanese products and culture," stated Hidemasa Fukada, CEO of QRESTIA Inc. "Our focus remains on developing efficient distribution channels for Japanese products in international markets."About WAFÚÚ .COMWAFÚÚ.COM is a cross-border e-commerce platform operated by QRESTIA Inc., focusing on Japanese product distribution. The platform serves customers in 70 countries, offering food items, beauty products, electronics, and entertainment goods through its multilingual interface with 21 language options and 38 payment methods.

