Japanese Cross-border E-commerce Platform WAFUU.COM Partners with AXXZIA to Offer Premium Skincare Line

Bringing Premium Japanese Skincare Excellence to the Global Stage

SHIBUYA, TOKYO, JAPAN, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- WAFUU.COM , operated by QRESTIA Inc. (Headquarters: Shibuya, Tokyo / President: Hidemasa Fukada), is a Japanese cross-border e-commerce platform that connects global consumers with both traditional Japanese products and the latest trending items. Starting November, 2024, the platform has begun carrying AXXZIA's premium skincare line on its website. This strategic partnership will make high-quality Japanese premium skincare products more accessible to international customers.AXXZIA Brand and Japanese Beauty TechnologyAXXZIA is a Japanese brand that develops, manufactures, and markets premium to mid-range skincare products and supplements. Specializing primarily in skincare, the brand has earned high acclaim both domestically and internationally for embodying Japanese beauty philosophy in its products.Japanese skincare brands are dedicated to developing gentle products that maximize effectiveness with minimal ingredients, combining traditional beauty principles with cutting-edge research. AXXZIA's flagship anti-aging series exemplifies this philosophy and has garnered widespread recognition both in Japan and overseas.AXXZIA's corporate mission is to share "Asian Beauty" from Japan with the world, supporting each individual's radiance and dignified way of life through its cosmetics. This philosophy aligns perfectly with WAFUU.COM's vision for global expansion.Global Market PotentialRecent years have witnessed a dramatic surge in interest in Japanese skincare products across global markets, including Asia, North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As a platform responding to this global demand, WAFUU.COM has already established an extensive international customer base, achieving steady growth and expanding its customer reach across North American, European, and Middle Eastern markets.The strong trust in "Made in Japan" products is underpinned by their high quality and innovation. Consequently, Japanese cosmetic brands maintain strong popularity despite their premium pricing, with their superior quality and effectiveness widely recognized worldwide. These products are frequently chosen as souvenirs by international travelers, who often become loyal repeat customers. This robust demand for high-quality Japanese products is clearly reflected in WAFUU.COM's sales data, demonstrating stable growth across all regions.About WAFUU.COMWAFUU.COM is a Japan-based cross-border e-commerce platform offering carefully selected Japanese products including snacks, beauty products, cosmetics, supplements, food items, electronics, anime, games, and gadgets. Aiming to share Japan's appeal with the world, the platform provides a borderless shopping experience through diverse shipping options to 70 countries, customer support in 21 languages, and 38 payment methods to serve customers worldwide.Company OverviewCompany Name: QRESTIA Inc.Address: VORT AOYAMAⅡ 8F, 2-1-12 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0002Established: April 1, 2016President: Hidemasa FukadaWAFUU.COM Website: https://wafuu.com/ Company Website: https://qrestia.com/

