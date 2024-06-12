Cross-Border E-Commerce Site "WAFUU.COM" Now Supports Swedish, Totaling 21 Languages
WAFUU.COM expands global reach with Swedish support, now offering services in 21 languages and delivering to 70 countries.8F VORT AOYAMAⅡ, 2-1-12 SHIBUYA, SHIBUYA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Operated by QRESTIA Inc. (Headquarters: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo / President: Hidemasa Fukada), WAFUU.COM is a Japan-originated cross-border e-commerce site that offers a wide range of products from traditional Japanese goods to the latest trend items. With the goal of bringing the charm of Japan closer to people around the world, the site has now added support for Swedish, enabling it to provide support in a total of 21 languages and deliver to 70 countries globally.
Background of Introducing Swedish
Sweden boasts a high internet penetration rate of 94% and is the largest e-commerce market in Northern Europe[^1]. The market is expected to generate revenues of USD 15.67 billion by 2024 and reach USD 18.68 billion by 2028. In 2024, the market is projected to grow by 5.7%, contributing to the global e-commerce growth rate of 10.4%[^2]. Furthermore, 10% of Swedish consumers purchase goods from international websites such as in Germany, China, UK, Denmark, and USA, indicating a strong international trade presence[^3]. This level of international engagement highlights Sweden's significant role in the global e-commerce market.
Given these factors, we have decided to introduce Swedish. By offering services in their native language, WAFUU.COM aims to be a more familiar and trusted site in the rapidly growing Swedish market.
Population Coverage of 21 Supported Languages
With the addition of Swedish, we can now reach approximately 69.66% of the world's population.
This expansion allows us to provide services to a broader global audience.
Below are the estimated numbers of speakers for each supported language:
List of Supported Languages on WAFUU.COM
- English: 1.132 billion - Chinese (Simplified): 1.2 billion - Hindi: 600 million
- Spanish: 543 million - French: 280 million - Arabic: 274 million
- Russian: 258 million - Portuguese: 258 million - Indonesian: 199 million
- German: 132 million - Japanese: 125 million - Turkish: 88 million
- Vietnamese: 85 million - Thai: 78 million - Malay: 77 million
- Korean: 77 million - Italian: 67 million - Chinese (Traditional): 40 million
- Filipino (Tagalog): 28 million - Dutch: 22 million - Swedish: 10 million
By supporting these languages,it allows us to enhance accessibility and contribute to global communication by reducing language barriers.
The approximate number of speakers for each language is based on Ethnologue 2022[^4], and the global population estimates are based on United Nations 2022[^5].
**List of 70 Target Shipping Countries:**
1. United States 2. Canada 3. Mexico 4. Brazil 5. Taiwan
6. South Korea 7. China 8. Macau 9. Hong Kong
10. India 11. Sri Lanka 12. Nepal 13. Laos 14. Philippines
15. Singapore 16. Thailand 17. Indonesia 18. Malaysia 19. Vietnam
20. Cambodia 21. Mongolia 22. Uzbekistan 23. Kazakhstan 24. Australia
25. New Zealand 26. Egypt 27. United Arab Emirates 28. Israel 29. Qatar 30. Kuwai
31. Oman 32. Saudi Arabia 33. Bahrain 34. Austria 35. Belgium
36. Cyprus 37. Denmark 38. England 39. Finland 40. France
41. Germany 42. Greece 43. Iceland 44. Ireland 45. Italy
46. Luxembourg 47. Malta 48. Monaco 49. Netherlands 50. Norway
51. Portugal 52. Spain 53. Sweden 54. Switzerland 55. Turkey
56. San Marino 57. Bosnia and Herzegovina 58. Bulgaria 59. Croatia 60. Czech Republic
61. Estonia 62. Hungary 63. Latvia 64. Liechtenstein 65. Lithuania
66. Poland 67. Romania 68. Serbia 69. Slovakia 70. Slovenia
annotation:
1. Sweden - Ecommerce Europe. Overview of Swedish e-commerce statistics.
https://ecommerce-europe.eu/research-figure/sweden/ [↩]
2. eCommerce Market Sweden - Data, Trends, Top Stores | [ECDB.com](http://ecdb.com/).
https://ecommercedb.com/markets/se/all [↩]
3. eCommerce Insights | [ECDB.com](http://ecdb.com/). International Trade Administration. Sweden - Country Commercial Guide. https://www.trade.gov/country-commercial-guides/sweden-ecommerce [↩]
4. What are the top 200 most spoken languages? | Ethnologue
https://www.ethnologue.com/insights/ethnologue200/ [↩]
5. United Nations, High-level Summits and Conferences 2022
https://www.un.org/en/content/summits2022/ [↩]
Contact Information for Inquiries from Individuals and Corporations:
QRESTIA Inc. Corporate Website Contact Form
https://qrestia.com/contact.php
Company Overview
- Company Name: QRESTIA Inc.
- Address: VORT AOYAMAⅡ 8F, 2-1-12 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0002
- Established: April 1, 2016
- President: Hidemasa Fukada
- WAFUU.COM Website: https://wafuu.com/
- Company Website: https://qrestia.com/
Hidemasa Fukada
Qrestia Inc.
+81 3-5726-9180
email us here