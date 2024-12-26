Derby Barracks / Burglary / Request for Info

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5006650

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Joshua Mikkola

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME:12/25/2024 / 1144 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 242, Jay

VIOLATION: Burglary

VICTIM: Jay Village Inn

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/25/2024, at approximately 1144 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a burglary at the Jay Village Inn. Investigation revealed at approximately 0958 hours, a male and a female entered the Inn and forcefully broke through two doors gaining access to the closed bar and storage area. Once inside, the cashier box and countless bottles of liquor were stolen. Anyone with information to the identity of either subject is asked to contact Sgt. Mikkola at joshua.mikkola@vermont.gov, or call 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.