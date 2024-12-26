Derby Barracks / Burglary / Request for Info
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5006650
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Joshua Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME:12/25/2024 / 1144 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 242, Jay
VIOLATION: Burglary
VICTIM: Jay Village Inn
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/25/2024, at approximately 1144 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a burglary at the Jay Village Inn. Investigation revealed at approximately 0958 hours, a male and a female entered the Inn and forcefully broke through two doors gaining access to the closed bar and storage area. Once inside, the cashier box and countless bottles of liquor were stolen. Anyone with information to the identity of either subject is asked to contact Sgt. Mikkola at joshua.mikkola@vermont.gov, or call 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
