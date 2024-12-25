Royalton Barracks / Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle , Reckless Endangerment
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2006446
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Robidoux
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 12/25/2024 at 1129 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vt Rt 125 / Vt Rt 100 Hancock, Vermont
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Amanda Rogers-Wilson
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police were notified of a custody dispute in the area of Vt Rt 125 and Vt Rt 100 in the town of Hancock, Vermont. Investigation determined that the custody dispute turned into a road rage incident where the defendant committed the offenses of negligent operation and reckless endangerment. The other vehicle involved had a one-year-old passenger in the vehicle while the offenses were committed.
Rogers-Wilson met with Troopers at the Vermont State Police Royalton barracks where she was processed and released with conditions of release. Rogers-Wilson was cited to appear at Vermont Superior Court Addison Criminal Division on 12/26/2024 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/26/2024 at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Addison Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Michael Robidoux
Vermont State Police
Email: Michael.robidoux@vermont.gov
Phone: 802-234-9933
