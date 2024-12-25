Royalton Barracks / Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle , Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B2006446

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Robidoux

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 12/25/2024 at 1129 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vt Rt 125 / Vt Rt 100 Hancock, Vermont

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Amanda Rogers-Wilson

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police were notified of a custody dispute in the area of Vt Rt 125 and Vt Rt 100 in the town of Hancock, Vermont. Investigation determined that the custody dispute turned into a road rage incident where the defendant committed the offenses of negligent operation and reckless endangerment. The other vehicle involved had a one-year-old passenger in the vehicle while the offenses were committed.

Rogers-Wilson met with Troopers at the Vermont State Police Royalton barracks where she was processed and released with conditions of release. Rogers-Wilson was cited to appear at Vermont Superior Court Addison Criminal Division on 12/26/2024 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/26/2024 at 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Addison Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

Respectfully,

Trooper Michael Robidoux

Vermont State Police

Email: Michael.robidoux@vermont.gov

Phone: 802-234-9933