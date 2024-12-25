Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle , Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B2006446

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Robidoux                           

STATION: Royalton Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 12/25/2024 at 1129 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vt Rt 125 / Vt Rt 100 Hancock, Vermont

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment

 

ACCUSED: Amanda Rogers-Wilson                                            

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police were notified of a custody dispute in the area of Vt Rt 125 and Vt Rt 100 in the town of Hancock, Vermont. Investigation determined that the custody dispute turned into a road rage incident where the defendant committed the offenses of negligent operation and reckless endangerment. The other vehicle involved had a one-year-old passenger in the vehicle while the offenses were committed.

 

Rogers-Wilson met with Troopers at the Vermont State Police Royalton barracks where she was processed and released with conditions of release. Rogers-Wilson was cited to appear at Vermont Superior Court Addison Criminal Division on 12/26/2024 at 1230 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/26/2024 at 1230 hours         

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Addison Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Michael Robidoux

Vermont State Police

Email: Michael.robidoux@vermont.gov

Phone: 802-234-9933

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

