CE meets with Secretary of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee in Guangzhou

MACAU, December 24 - Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai led an MSAR Government delegation to Guangzhou this afternoon (24 December) and met with Secretary of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee Mr Huang Kunming and Deputy Secretary of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee and Governor of Guangdong Province Mr Wang Weizhong. Both parties agreed to diligently uphold and implement the spirit of President Xi’s important speeches during his visit to Macao, and continuously deepen cooperation between Guangdong and Macao, to expedite Macao’s appropriate economic diversification.

During the meeting, Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai emphasised the inseparable ties between Guangdong and Macao, with frequent exchanges and close cooperation. The CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee and Guangdong Provincial Government have always expressed great concern and given their full support to the sustainable development of Macao.

As such, Mr Sam Hou Fai chose Guangzhou as the city for his first visit after officially taking office as Chief Executive, to meet with the leading officials of Guangdong province. While expressing his heartfelt gratitude and friendship, he also looked forward to Guangdong's continued strong support for the work of the new-term MSAR Government. Both parties will join hands to promote major projects, such as the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, to achieve mutually beneficial development in the service of national development by putting into practice the spirit of President Xi’s important speeches and instructions.

Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai said that the meeting was of particular significance. While President Xi's visit to Macao was still fresh in everyone's mind, senior officials of Guangdong province and the Macao SAR gathered to study the spirit of President Xi's important speeches and instructions, and share their insights. This will definitely help incorporate the guidance into next year's Guangdong-Macao Cooperation Joint Conference, to better serve the overall national development and expedite Macao's appropriate economic diversification. Macao will also further leverage the advantages of “One country, two systems”, to forge ahead with quality collaboration between Guangdong and Macao.

Guangdong and Macao will strengthen bilateral cooperation and leverage Macao's unique advantages and its position as an international platform, working together to expand into the global market and serve the overall national development.

On behalf of the Provincial Committee and the People's Government of Guangdong Province, Mr Huang Kunming welcomed Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai and his delegation, congratulated Macao on its historic achievements during the 25 years after returning to the motherland, and congratulated Mr Sam Hou Fai on his assumption of office as the Chief Executive and the inauguration of the new-term MSAR Government. Mr Huang thanked all Macao citizens for their longstanding and significant contributions to the economic and social development of Guangdong.

Mr Huang said that President Xi's visit to Macao for attending the ceremony of the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland and the inauguration of the sixth-term MSAR Government; and his trip to Guangdong to visit the Hengqin-Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone; as well as giving a series of important speeches and instructions, have opened a new page on quality development of “One country, two systems” and supported Macao's further integration into the blue print of overall national development, and also set the direction for deepening Guangdong-Macao collaboration.

Mr Huang said that the Guangdong Provincial Government will seriously study and implement the spirit of President Xi’s important speeches and instructions, thoroughly and accurately adhere to the principle of “One country, two systems”, and give full support to the Chief Executive and the new-term MSAR Government in leading Macao to develop its economy and improve people's livelihood, and continuously open up new horizons for Macao's development.

Guangdong province hopes to join hands with Macao to implement the spirit of President Xi’s important speeches and instructions, to better take up the important mission of implementing “One country, two systems” in the new era. Guangdong will work closely with Macao to develop, construct and administer the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, plan for the second phase of work and long-term development, continue increasing input of resources and efforts, and accelerate the enhancement of Hengqin-Macao integration, with a view to facilitate Macao’s appropriate economic diversification.

Both parties will seize the opportunities arising from the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, give full play to the unique strengths of Guangdong and Macao, grasp the promotion of synergistic development of the science and technology industry, and focus on strengthening the development of traditional Chinese medicine, high-end manufacturing, cultural, tourism, convention and exhibition and other distinctive and advantageous industries, thereby joining hands in developing the Greater Bay Area into the best world-class bay area.

Members of the MSAR Government delegation who participated in the meeting included the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon, the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Tai Kin Ip, and the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive's Office, Ms Chan Kak. Participating officials from Guangdong province included member of the Standing Committee of CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee and the Head of the United Front Work Department, Mr Wang Xi, member of the Standing Committee of CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee and the Head of the Organisation Department, Mr Feng Zhonghua, and member of the Standing Committee of CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee and the Vice Governor of Guangdong Province, mr Zhang Guozhi.