New Haven Barracks / DUI #3, Criminal DLS, Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24B5005907

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 12/24/2024 at 2227 hours

STREET: Otter Creek Hwy

TOWN: New Haven

CROSS STREETS: RT 7

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ethan Shepard

AGE: 34

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Huntington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor Damage

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 12/24/2024 at approximately 2227 hours, Troopers from the New Haven Barracks responded to a motor vehicle crash on Otter Creek Hwy, in the Town of New Haven, Vermont. Investigation revealed V#1 lost control and left the roadway, getting stuck in the ditch. Troopers identified the operator as Ethan Shepard (34) of Huntington, Vermont. While speaking with Shepard, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Shepard was screened, taken into custody on suspicion of DUI and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Shepard was released from custody on citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date and time for the charges of DUI #3, Negligent Operation, and Criminal DLS.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Addison County

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/13/2024 @ 12:30 PM