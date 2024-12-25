428 by Zeynep and Konstantinos Paradeisopoulos Wins Iron A' Design Award in Homeware Design Category

428

Innovative candleholder design recognized for its unique geometric transitions and aesthetic appeal in the prestigious A' Design Award competition.

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and influential design competition, has announced Zeynep and Konstantinos Paradeisopoulos as a recipient of the esteemed Iron A' Design Award in the Homeware Design category for their exceptional work, "428." This recognition highlights the significance of the 428 candleholder within the homeware industry, showcasing its innovative design and superior craftsmanship.The 428 candleholder's award-winning design aligns with current trends in the homeware industry, which emphasize unique aesthetic appeal, functionality, and innovative production methods. This recognition underscores the relevance of Zeynep and Konstantinos Paradeisopoulos's work to both industry professionals and consumers seeking high-quality, visually striking decorative items for their homes.The 428 candleholder stands out for its distinctive geometric transitions, evolving from a square base to an octagonal tip. This design concept not only showcases the beauty of the emerging curves but also highlights the problem-solving aspect of design. The addition of a brass tip enhances the candleholder's protection from heat, while the intricate geometrical design resembles a miniature architectural piece when positioned on a table.Winning the Iron A' Design Award in the Homeware Design category serves as a testament to Zeynep and Konstantinos Paradeisopoulos's commitment to excellence and innovation. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects and designs from the duo, as they continue to push the boundaries of homeware design and contribute to the advancement of the industry.Team Members428 was designed by Konstantinos Paradeisopoulos and Zeynep Onder Paradeisopoulos, who collaborated to bring this innovative candleholder to life.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning 428 candleholder design at:About Zeynep and Konstantinos ParadeisopoulosZeynep and Konstantinos Paradeisopoulos are a creative duo from Turkey with over 20 years of experience in computer-generated imagery for various industries. Their passion for design led to the formation of Kazoo, a design studio where they explore innovative ideas and create unique, handcrafted products using a combination of digital design and traditional manufacturing techniques.About Kazoo DesignKazoo Design is a boutique design studio founded by Zeynep and Kostas Paradeisopoulos, driven by their passion for creating innovative and sustainable products. The studio combines digital design with handcrafting techniques, collaborating with local makers to produce high-quality items using materials such as ceramics, porcelain, polyurethane resin, and acrylic resin. Kazoo Design's products are designed to be both visually appealing and environmentally conscious.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity, and practical innovation within their respective fields. The Iron A' Design Award acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who address real-world challenges through thoughtful design solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award aims to motivate designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award drives forward a cycle of inspiration and advancement in the design community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.