Guided First Day Hikes set for New Year’s Day in 30 Oregon State Parks

SALEM, Oregon— Whether you prefer a sunset hike along the coast or a paved wooded trail inside city limits, First Day Hikes has a hike for you on New Year’s Day, Wednesday Jan. 1.

Rangers and volunteers will lead guided First Day Hikes at 30 parks around the state with distances ranging from a quarter-mile stroll to a 5-mile trek. Hikes are free, and the day-use parking fee is waived on that day at the state parks that charge for parking.

America’s State Parks sponsors the First Day Hikes program nationwide to encourage everyone to start the year outside and connect with nature. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) has participated since 2012.

“First Day Hikes has become a fun tradition for both visitors and staff on New Year’s Day. Rangers and volunteers get a chance to share park history, geology, wildlife and plants, and visitors get to experience an adventure with friends and family to start the new year outdoors,” said Lisa Sumption, director of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.

Visit the Oregon First Day Hikes web page to see the list of parks hosting hikes. Additional hike information such as hike times, meet-up locations and trail terrain are available via the park links on the web page. A few hikes require registration including Champoeg, Detroit Lake, Emigrant Springs, Jackson Kimball, Smith Rock, Spring Valley Access,

If you have questions about accessibility or to request reasonable accommodations needed for you to participate in a hike, see contact information for each of the hikes.

Remember to plan for winter weather, dress in layers, wear sturdy shoes, bring water and carry binoculars for viewing wildlife.

Share photos of First Day Hikes via Twitter and Instagram by using the hashtag #ORfirstdayhikes or tagging “Oregon State Parks” on Facebook.

About America’s State Parks

America’s State Parks is an alliance of state park systems in all 50 states. The National Association of State Park Directors (NASPD) promotes and advocates for the state park systems across America in providing conservation and management of natural and cultural resources, quality outdoor recreation experiences, and connecting children and families to nature and the outdoors. With collectively more than 9,817 park areas covering over 20 million acres of land, and visitation of nearly 9 million people annually, state park systems across the country are an integral part of protecting natural and cultural resources while providing guests amazing access to the outdoors. Learn more about America’s State Parks at stateparks.org.