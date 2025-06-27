Governor Kotek Visits Rowena, Surveys Fire Damage

Salem, OR – Yesterday, Governor Tina Kotek visited Wasco County to discuss the response and recovery efforts related to the Rowena Fire, which sparked June 11 and burned over 3,700 acres, including 56 homes and 91 other structures.

“The damage caused by the Rowena Fire in Wasco County is devastating," Governor Kotek said. "The fire moved quickly and, despite heroic efforts, left many Oregonians without a place to call home. Gratefully, not a single life was lost. This is thanks to the well-coordinated and rapid mobilization from Wasco County leadership, the local community, fire agencies, and the Sheriff’s Office.

“Recovery is a long road ahead for Rowena, and it will take diligent, long-term partnerships to restore what has been lost. I am committed to working with local leaders to stand with the community as they move forward. And I encourage all Oregonians to contribute if they can to the Rowena Fire Relief Recovery Fund and to be mindful of what is already a distressing wildfire season in Oregon. Please do your part to prevent wildfire and be ready to respond if a fire arrives in your community.”

Governor Kotek was joined on the tour of the Rowena Fire damage by local fire, law enforcement and county officials.

"The Rowena community faces a long road to recovery, and it will require all of us working together. Governor Kotek and her staff have been incredibly encouraging and helpful during this challenging time. Their commitment to the cleanup and rebuilding efforts is greatly appreciated, as we cannot accomplish this on our own,” said Wasco County Commission Chair Scott Hege.

Following the tour, Governor Kotek visited The Gloria Center, a social service hub in The Dalles, for a conversation with local leaders and emergency responders on the wildfire recovery needs of the community. The Gloria Center has been open for community members who lost their homes during the Rowena Fire. Mid-Columbia Community Action Council (MCCAC), which owns and operates the Gloria Center, offers a variety of services to low-income families and individuals in Hood River, Wasco, and Sherman Counties.

Governor Kotek concluded her visit by joining the second week of the Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) and meeting with Rowena Fire resource providers and hearing from survivors. MARCs are one-stop shops set up after disasters that provide trained experts in areas like housing, insurance, food assistance, mental health counseling, and other key areas of need for fire survivors. The Gloria Center is operating as a MARC for the Rowena Fire.

The Governor declared a State of Emergency on June 21, 2025, due to the threat to life, safety, and property due to the wildfire that caused a natural disaster in Wasco County. The State of Emergency declaration has enabled state agencies to rapidly mobilize resources and streamline support to impacted communities. It authorizes the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) to coordinate interagency response efforts, assist local jurisdictions in identifying critical needs, and direct state resources to where they are most urgently needed. With OEM’s coordination, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has been authorized to work as subject matter experts to evaluate debris management and conduct environmental assessments.



Donate to the Rowena Fire Relief Recovery Fund here.

For more information about how to be prepared for wildfires this season, click here.

