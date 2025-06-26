Governor Kotek Issues Statement on Multnomah County Preschool For All

Salem, OR — Today, Governor Tina Kotek issued the following statement about Multnomah County’s Preschool For All program:

“Oregon families face uncertain childcare and preschool options, whether because it is more than they can afford every month, it is hard to find, or both. Bottomline, families deserve better – especially those who do not have money to spare. My entire career, as a nonprofit advocate and then as an elected leader, has been about finding solutions to help families get ahead. Frankly, Oregon needs a statewide plan to improve access to affordable childcare and preschool across the state.

“Multnomah County’s Preschool For All program is well intended and works for many families. It represents hope, possibility, and opportunity, for families and for children. I get that — and will fight for the goal and the smart governance it takes to achieve that goal.

“But for many families and the community at large, the program is not working. Kids that should be served are not getting a seat in the classroom. The economic landscape has changed since the passage of the measure that set the program in motion, and we must plan ahead with a more accurate picture of where we actually stand today. When you are elected and given authority over tax collection and budgets, it comes with the responsibility of adapting to the evolving needs of the people you serve. It comes with measuring outcomes against every penny you spend. Right now, the scales are out of balance.

“From the beginning of my discussions with the County Chair, my north star has been the sustainability of the program because one of the reasons I ran for Governor was to make things better for our youngest learners. The program as it stands cannot fulfill its promise to Oregon children. It is breaking beneath its own weight, with at least $485 million in unspent funds combined with spotty implementation, scope creep, and a line of providers waiting on the other side of stacks of paperwork to serve families while tax dollars continue to be collected. As of 2025, only 11% of potential licensed sites are participating, while others are left waiting to participate or opting out.

“I believe we need targeted changes to make sure the program and its supporting taxes are sustainable, serve more families, and keep childcare providers from closing their doors and get more slots up and running. The County Chair has committed verbally to moving in that direction. Changes can and should be made while making sure not a single child currently being served by Preschool For All loses their seat in a classroom.

“I stand firm in my position that the County must walk and chew gum at the same time – continue to serve the children it is serving, amend the tax, and fix the program before the next tax year to reduce the burden on Multnomah County residents. This may come as a surprise, but this desire comes from a position of optimism, not cynicism — that complex problems can be solved, that we can serve children and build prosperity at the same time.”

