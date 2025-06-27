Governor Kotek Cuts Ribbon at 16-Bed Mental Health Treatment Facility

Salem, OR — Today, Governor Tina Kotek joined Polk and Marion County elected officials, mental health providers, judges, attorneys, and city officials for the grand opening of a new secure residential 16-bed treatment facility that was fully funded by state dollars to serve individuals struggling with mental health disorders.

“This facility will fill a critical gap between inpatient hospitalization and community-based services to provide a safe space for people with serious mental illness to have the structure and support they need to stabilize,” Governor Kotek said. “Individuals will be able to receive the intensive, therapeutic care they need in an environment designed to promote dignity, recovery, and reintegration. It means that we are relieving pressure from our state hospital and making room for every person who needs our help.”

The center will prioritize Polk and Marion County residents as the first privately owned level 1 secure residential treatment facility that provides 24-hour care in a structured setting for individuals who need a high level of supervision and support due to serious mental illness but who do not require inpatient hospitalization. This facility brings added capacity to a region where the state hospital and state correctional facilities house those who are struggling.

Developed by Oregon Community First Solutions, this facility will be operated by Jory Behavioral Health, a group that offers trauma-informed, recovery-focused care that draws from national best practices. They offer a step-down level of care for those transitioning from higher intensity treatment or as a monitoring option for those who are stable.

The facility is one of many shovel-ready projects funded through House Bill 5024 (2023), a generational investment aimed at bringing more treatment facilities online.

Since taking office, Governor Kotek has made investing in behavioral health a priority, taking the lead so that Oregon can put years of underinvestment behind and improve treatment capacity to meet the mental health care needs of the state. Since 2023, the state has created an additional 611 treatment beds across Oregon. The Governor has also focused on making meaningful improvements in the way the state works to get people into treatment faster, trains and retains mental health providers, and increases access to youth behavioral health treatment.

To view pictures from the event, click here.

###