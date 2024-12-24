Submit Release
News Search

There were 534 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,703 in the last 365 days.

Biden vetoes bill to add more judges

(Subscription required) While the JUDGES Act was designed to spread out the addition of judges through 2035, with the goal of preventing either party from gaining a partisan advantage immediately, Trump would get the first 22 new district judgeships to fill during his upcoming term, including seven in California. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Biden vetoes bill to add more judges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more