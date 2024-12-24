Happy Holidays to our Community Partners and WDVA Staff

On behalf of your WDVA Leadership Team, we wish you all the very happiest of holidays and look forward to our work together in 2025! It is our honor to work with you to save and transform lives and become the leading state in Veteran service delivery and outcomes.

Your commitment to our Veterans and families, and each other allows us to operate effectively and inspire everyone!

Thank you and we hope you have the opportunity to share time with family and friends this holiday season!

Pictured back left to right: Abuoh Neufville, David Puente, Dan Murray, Solomon Gilbert, Sue LaVoie

Front left to right: Crystal Schienbein, Terry Westhoff, Heidi Audette, Kelly Hillman, Liza Narciso