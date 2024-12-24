Submit Release
News Search

There were 537 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,703 in the last 365 days.

Happy Holidays to our Community Partners and WDVA Staff

On behalf of your WDVA Leadership Team, we wish you all the very happiest of holidays and look forward to our work together in 2025! It is our honor to work with you to save and transform lives and become the leading state in Veteran service delivery and outcomes.

Your commitment to our Veterans and families, and each other allows us to operate effectively and inspire everyone! 

Thank you and we hope you have the opportunity to share time with family and friends this holiday season!

Pictured back left to right: Abuoh Neufville, David Puente, Dan Murray, Solomon Gilbert, Sue LaVoie
Front left to right: Crystal Schienbein, Terry Westhoff, Heidi Audette, Kelly Hillman, Liza Narciso

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Happy Holidays to our Community Partners and WDVA Staff

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more