It's a new year, so time for a new salmon/steelhead permit (and new rules)

Along with a new Fishing Seasons and Rules booklet for 2025, anglers who purchase a paper salmon permit will notice they have a new look. The following changes have been made to the paper permits:

1) Anglers are no longer required to physically remove a “notch” from the permit when a fish is harvested

2) Anglers are required to specify which species was harvested, Chinook or coho

3) Anglers are required to indicate if the harvested salmon has a clipped or unclipped adipose fin

Beginning in 2025, salmon and steelhead permits are now legally valid if the information for each harvested fish is recorded on the permit in ink. Anglers no longer need to cut the notch in their permits when an adult salmon or steelhead is harvested. The format of Steelhead permits, and 3-day salmon/steelhead permits remain unchanged. See below for example images of the different permit types.

As a reminder, anglers have the option to purchase a traditional paper permit, or an electronic permit (E-tagging) where the salmon or steelhead permit is stored on a smartphone application.

For more information, check out the 2025-2027 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules booklet and IDFG’s e-tagging webpage.