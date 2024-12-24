First Lady Abbott Celebrates Fulfilling Over 5,300 Holiday Wishes Of Texas Children In Foster Care

TEXAS, December 24 - December 24, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

First Lady Cecilia Abbott today celebrated the generosity of Texans serving Texans as more than 5,300 wish lists of Texas children in foster care have been filled through donations by state agency employees in this year’s Holiday Wishes program. Sponsored by the Governor’s Commission for Women and the State Agency Council, the annual Holiday Wishes program, coordinated through the nonprofit Partnerships for Children, helps ensure children in foster care across 31 counties in Central and South Central Texas have gifts to open on Christmas morning.

“Every child deserves to know the promise of hope and the joy that Christmas brings,” said First Lady Abbott. “There is no greater example of Texans helping Texans than providing support for foster and adoptive families in Texas during the holiday season. This starts with a Network of Nurture—a community of individuals, families, friends, local leaders, nonprofit organizations, businesses, faith community members, and anyone willing to open their hands, their hearts, or their homes to the children and families in the state’s child welfare system. I thank the Governor’s Commission for Women, the State Agency Council, Partnerships for Children, and employees of the 56 participating state agencies who generously donated much-wanted gifts for our children in foster care.”

The First Lady recently hosted members of the Governor’s Commission for Women and the State Agency Council at the Governor’s Mansion to celebrate the Holiday Wishes program’s success and to prepare gift bags for caseworkers supporting children in foster care in the Central Texas region.

The Governor’s Commission for Women has served as a resource and champion for women throughout Texas for more than 50 years. Its mission is to provide access to the resources and tools that empower and enable Texas women and girls so that they may live healthier, more productive, and more prosperous lives.

The State Agency Council provides support to the Commission and offers professional development training to its members. The Council also presents the Outstanding Women in Texas Government Awards.

Partnerships for Children was founded in 2003 in Central Texas. Its mission is to make tomorrow better than today by supporting and empowering children, youth, and families involved with Child Protective Services in Texas.