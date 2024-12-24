Governor Newsom requests federal fishery disaster to support albacore fishing industry

SACRAMENTO – Today, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a requestannounced a request for a federal fishery disaster declaration to support the albacore fishing industry. Last year marked the worst season for the West Coast North Pacific pole and troll albacore fishery in over 30 years. The California albacore fishery declined 71% in volume and 65% in value.

Recognizing the importance of albacore to California’s commercial fisheries, Governor Newsom joined the governors of Washington and Oregon and submitted the request to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. If approved, the federal fishery disaster declaration would begin the process of providing needed relief to fishing communities financially impacted by the decline in albacore fishing.