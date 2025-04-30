TOMORROW: First Partner Siebel Newsom to celebrate Move Your Body, Calm Your Mind Day with Boys & Girls Club in Bay Area

SAN MATEO COUNTY — California First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom will team up with Olympic and World Cup Champion Brandi Chastain and nearly 250 kids at a local Boys & Girls Club to celebrate Move Your Body, Calm Your Mind Day , a statewide day of action embracing the importance of movement, mindfulness, and play. The interactive celebration will feature opportunities for kids to move their bodies as they choose from pickleball, soccer, and Zumba. The event will also feature calming activities like mindfulness crafts and yoga.

WHEN: Thursday, May 1 at 3:50 p.m.

**NOTE: This in-person event will not be streamed and will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP by clicking here no later than 1 p.m., May 1. Location information will be provided upon confirmation.