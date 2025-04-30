TOMORROW: First Partner Siebel Newsom to celebrate Move Your Body, Calm Your Mind Day with students in Pasadena
PASADENA — California First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom will join mental health professionals, athletes, and more than 600 students from two Pasadena Unified School District schools for a rally to celebrate Move Your Body, Calm Your Mind Day – a statewide day of action embracing the importance of movement, mindfulness, and play. The event will feature an action-packed morning of dancing, yoga, meditation, and drumboxing.
WHEN: Thursday, May 1 at 10:30 a.m.
**NOTE: This in-person event will not be streamed and will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP by clicking here no later than 8:30 a.m., May 1. Location information will be provided upon confirmation.
