Governor Newsom announces launch of new AI tool to supercharge the approval of building permits and speed recovery from Los Angeles Fires

The technology is already being used by more than 25 forward-looking municipalities across the United States, Canada, and Australia, including cities like Vancouver, Austin, Houston and Seattle as well as states like Colorado, British Columbia (Canada) and New South Wales (Australia). In addition to providing the software free of charge in Los Angeles, the tool is now available on a statewide contract that any local government can now access quickly to streamline their own plan review process.

Today’s announcement is part of a broader effort to cut red tape and harness innovation in the LA fire recovery process.

Cutting red tape

Governor Newsom issued an executive order to streamline the rebuilding of homes and businesses destroyed — suspending permitting and review requirements under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the California Coastal Act. The Governor also issued an executive order further cutting red tape by reiterating that permitting requirements under the California Coastal Act are suspended for rebuilding efforts and directing the Coastal Commission not to issue guidance or take any action that interferes with or conflicts with the Governor’s executive orders. Additionally, he signed an executive order to cut more red tape and continue streamlining rebuilding, recovery, and relief for survivors. The Governor also issued an executive order removing bureaucratic barriers, extending deadlines, and providing critical regulatory relief to help fire survivors rebuild, access essential services, and recover more quickly.

Efficient, engaged, effective

Since the start of his administration in 2019, Governor Newsom has made efficiency and engagement a top priority, implementing new technologies and practices that make government more efficient and responsive to the people it serves. In 2019, the Governor established the Office of Data Innovation to help advance this important work.

As the birthplace of tech, California is at the forefront in the study and implementation of AI in government. In 2023, Governor Newsom issued an executive order directing state agencies to utilize Generative AI technologies to improve state services and help solve important issues. Since that time, the state has integrated AI and other efficiency solutions to make state government work faster and even more effective.

To help provide the Los Angeles community with a stronger voice in the rebuilding and recovery efforts, Governor Newsom launched Engaged California, a new platform that gives Californians a unique opportunity to share their thoughts and connect with other people on topics that are important to them. It creates new opportunities for Californians to connect with their government to inform and shape policy through honest, respectful discussions.

The program was launched in February with the first use case focusing on the impacts of the Los Angeles wildfires.



Partnerships Key

Today’s announcement was made possible through partnerships with philanthropic and community organizations who are aiding wildfire recovery in Los Angeles.

Autodesk is a global leader in design and make technology, empowering innovators across architecture, engineering, construction, product design, manufacturing, and media.

Steadfast LA is a civic nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating the rebuilding of Los Angeles after the devastating wildfires by bringing together top leaders, bold ideas, and effective solutions to get things done right and fast.

LA Rises is a unified recovery initiative that brings together private sector leaders to support rebuilding efforts led by the city of Los Angeles, Los Angeles County and the State of California. In January, the Governor enlisted Dodgers Chairman Mark Walter, business leader and basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson, and Casey Wasserman, LA28 Chairperson and President to lead and recruit others to this private sector and philanthropic effort.

Track LA’s recovery, including the latest air quality results, at CA.gov/LAfires.