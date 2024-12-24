Press Releases

12/24/2024

CT DoAg Statement on Animal Welfare and Compliance at the Town of Cheshire Animal Control Facility

(HARTFORD, CT) – Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) is committed to safeguarding animal welfare in the state. In response to allegations concerning the conditions and care of animals housed at the animal control facility operated by the Town of Cheshire, our state animal control unit initiated a thorough investigation and inspection of the facility.

Following our inspection, CT DoAg found that the Town of Cheshire Animal Control facility had apparent violation of several statutory and regulatory requirements. As of December 24, 2024, the town has agreed to implement provisions outlined in a Consent Order to bring the facility and its operations into full compliance. These provisions include necessary changes in management and oversight, improvements in training, enhancements in animal care protocols, needed facility repairs, and monthly progress reports documenting the improvements.

Cheshire Animal Control Facility Consent Order 2024

CT DoAg is fully committed to ensuring the health, safety, and well-being of animals within the care of animal control facilities in the state. To this end, we will continue to monitor the Town of Cheshire Animal Control facility on a monthly basis, ensuring that all corrective actions are completed to meet the required standards.

We appreciate the cooperation of the Town of Cheshire in addressing these important issues, and we remain dedicated to maintaining transparency throughout this process. We are confident that these steps will help ensure that the animals housed at the facility receive the care they deserve and that the facility operates in full compliance with state regulations.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.



