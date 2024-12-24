Greene County native begins duties as Greene County conservation agent on Jan. 1

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Gil Turk will begin 2025 enforcing Missouri’s fish and wildlife regulations in a part of the state he knows well.

Turk, a native of Greene County and a graduate of Ozarks Technical Community College and Missouri State University, will begin his duties as Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Greene County Conservation Agent on Jan. 1. He will work alongside fellow Greene County Conservation Agent Cpl. Kevin Zielke. Turk is replacing former Greene County Conservation Agent Taressa Wise, who is now the conservation agent in Stone County.

Prior to his current position, Turk was on temporary assignment with MDC’s Protection Branch in Newton County where he provided assistance to Newton County Conservation Agent Cpl. Jerid Wilkinson. Turk also worked at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. He graduated from MDC’s Conservation Agent Training Academy in 2023.

“I am excited to serve the county I grew up in,” Turk said. “I never would have dreamed that I would get to serve in my home county so soon after graduating from the Conservation Agent Training Academy. It is a huge blessing to be back home.

Turk can be reached at 417-766-7380 and Cpl. Zielke can be contacted at 417-830-8266. People are reminded that game law violations can also be reported to the Operation Game Thief Hotline, 1-800-392-1111.