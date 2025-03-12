MDC, Missouri Trappers' Association to hold fur-handling clinic April 5 at Dalton Shooting Range

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Trapping fur-bearers and selling the pelts is an activity that has a long history in Missouri and is still enjoyed by some outdoor enthusiasts today.

People interested in trapping who want tips on preparing a pelt for selling should plan to attend “Trapping: Fur Handling,” a free program April 5 at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. This free clinic, which will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be taught in Classroom B at the Dalton Range, is a joint effort of MDC and the Missouri Trappers’ Association. The Dalton Range is located in Greene County at 4897 Greene County Farm Road 61.

At this program, MDC Conservation Agent Cpl. Andy Barnes and members of the Missouri Trappers’ Association will discuss all aspects of how to prepare a harvested pelt. Topics covered will include skinning, fleshing, and stretching processes. Participants will have hands-on opportunities to prepare pelts. Missouri’s fur-bearer trapping season begins Nov. 15 and has various closing dates, depending on the animal being trapped.

The April 5 clinic is limited to 50 people and pre-registration is required. Individuals can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/206573

People can contact Cpl. Barnes at Andrew.Barnes@mdc.mo.gov for more information about the April 5 clinic.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Andy Dalton Range and Outdoor Education Center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about upcoming events or how to sign up for text alerts from the Dalton Range can call 417-742-4361.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.