MDC to hold hunter education skills session at East Central College in Union March 22

UNION, Mo.—Spring turkey hunting begins this year with Youth Season April 12 – 13. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a Hunter Education (HED) Skills Session in Franklin County which will give new hunters the chance to get HED certified before spring turkey season opens.

The HED Skills Session will take place Saturday, March 22 from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at East Central College in Union. This in-person session is mandatory for those 11 – 15 years of age seeking HED certification. It will enable students who have finished the online or self-study guide knowledge portion of the program to complete their certification.

Participants should bring their skills session qualifier certificate or a student manual with the review questions completed. Students 15 and under must also bring a copy of their birth certificate or other proof of age. The final exam will be administered at the end of the skills session. Please arrive a minimum of 15 minutes before the beginning of the class to complete registration; late arrivals will not be admitted.

The session is free to attend, however advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4jT.

The HED Skills Session will take place at the ECC Training Center on the campus of East Central College. From US Hwy 50, take Prairie Dell Road south a half mile and turn right on Audrey Lane. The ECC Training Center is on the left a quarter mile past Nothing Fancy Skating Rink.

This skills session will satisfy part two of Missouri Hunter Education requirements. To obtain hunter education certification you must also attend part one: the knowledge portion. The knowledge portion can be completed by taking an online course, using a self-study guide available at MDC offices, or in a traditional in-person classroom setting. Those age 11-15 must complete part one to attend part two: the skills session. Anyone 16 and older may complete hunter education certification online without needing to attend a skills session.

Hunter education has reduced hunting accidents and deaths by more than 70 percent since it became mandatory in 1987.