MDC invites beginner youth turkey hunters to apply for a mentored hunt on April 12 and 13 in Central Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites beginner youth turkey hunters to apply for a mentored hunt that will be held April 12 and 13 in Boone County.

Participants will learn about wild turkey biology and habitat, hunting safety, the use of camouflage, ammunition, firearm selection, how to properly pattern a shotgun, how to improve hunting and shooting skills, as well as calling, regulations, and methods.

To apply for this mentored hunt, participants must register no later than March 20 by contacting MDC Conservation Educator Ashley Edwards at ashley.edwards@mdc.mo.gov. Space is limited and early registration is encouraged. A pre-hunt orientation will be held on the evening of April 11. The time and location of the meeting will be shared with the selected participants for this hunt.

Participants who have not completed their hunter education certification are still eligible for this hunt. Youth hunters must be 11-15 years old at the time of the hunt, must have never harvested a turkey, and must be accompanied by an adult. Experienced hunters will be provided to mentor both youth and adult parties on the hunt.

MDC will provide firearms and ammunition, but participants will be responsible for processing the turkey after harvest.