SARAI KORPACZ RELEASES NEW CHRISTMAS SONG, 'UNTO US A CHILD IS BORN,' FEATURING DAUGHTERS CHLOE AND DANIELLA KORPACZ

Unto Us a Child Is Born by Sarai Korpacz, Feat. Chloe & Daniella Korpacz

A Harmonius Tribute to the Birth of Jesus Christ, Set to Release on Christmas Day, December 25, 2024

“My prayer for Unto Us a Child Is Born is that it evokes the sacredness of that moment and inspires a holy reverence—or reverential awe—of Jesus, the Savior.” — Sarai Korpacz

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Christmas Day, Sarai Korpacz, singer-songwriter, will release her newest Christmas song, Unto Us a Child Is Born, featuring her daughters Chloe (13) and Daniella (12). This new release brings the family together in a moving, intergenerational collaboration that invites listeners to reflect on the sacred night of Christ’s birth.

Unto Us a Child Is Born offers a harmonic and reverential retelling of the nativity story, specifically focusing on the angel’s announcement to the shepherds. With lush, angelic vocals and tender orchestration, the song captures the awe and holiness of that miraculous night when Jesus was born. The arrangement transports listeners back to that peaceful, yet world-changing moment, evoking a sense of divine reverence and spiritual wonder.

Sarai Korpacz shares, “My prayer for Unto Us a Child Is Born is that it evokes the sacredness of that moment and inspires a holy reverence—or reverential awe—of Jesus, the Savior. Through this song, I hope listeners experience the wonder of His birth and are reminded of the tremendous gift of love and redemption that Christ brought into the world.”

The collaboration with her daughters Chloe and Daniella infuses the song with an extra layer of beauty and joy. Their sweet voices, combined with Sarai’s powerful lead, create a soundscape that is both peaceful and uplifting. The song is an emotional celebration of Christ’s birth and a call to honor the Savior with reverence during the Christmas season.

Sarai continues, “Christmas is a time for families to come together, and sharing this special song with my daughters makes it even more meaningful. It’s a beautiful opportunity to reflect together on the miracle of Jesus’ birth and share that joy with the world.”

Unto Us a Child Is Born will be available on all major streaming platforms on Christmas Day, December 25, 2024.

About Sarai Korpacz

Sarai Korpacz is a singer-songwriter with a heart for worship and a deep commitment to her Christian faith. Her music is a reflection of her personal journey with God, blending contemporary sounds with timeless biblical truths. Through her songwriting, Sarai seeks to inspire and encourage others to experience a closer relationship with God.

About Chloe and Daniella Korpacz

Chloe (13) and Daniella (12) are the talented daughters of Sarai Korpacz, known for their beautiful voices and growing passion for music. Having sung alongside their mother in previous projects, they bring their youthful energy and heartfelt presence to Unto Us a Child Is Born, a song that highlights the powerful legacy of faith and worship they share as a family.

For media inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact:

info@saraikorpacz.com

Unto Us a Child Is Born will be available on all major streaming platforms on December 25, 2024.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.