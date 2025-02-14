Sarai Korpacz Releases New Single SWAY (Christlike Love in Marriage) with Accompanying Music Video on Valentine’s Day

Sway (Christlike Love in Marriage)

Sarai Korpacz releases SWAY, a song inspired by Ephesians 5:31-32, promoting Christ-centered marriages as a foundation for healing homes and communities.

God created marriage. Searching for answers outside His original intent is futile, like chasing after the wind.” — Sarai Korpacz

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christian singer-songwriter Sarai Korpacz is set to release her latest single, SWAY, on Valentine’s Day, delivering a powerful message on Christlike love in marriage. Accompanying the single is a visually stunning music video, further emphasizing the song’s theme of unity, faith, and the God-ordained foundation of marriage.

Inspired by Ephesians 5:31-32, SWAY reflects on the divine mystery of marriage as a representation of Christ and the Church. As the founder of Heal Our Land Yeshua, a non-profit organization dedicated to spiritual, physical, and emotional restoration, Korpacz recognizes that “God created marriage. Searching for answers outside His original intent is futile, like chasing after the wind.” Further, “Marriage is the bedrock of society,” she shares. “When marriages are strong and rooted in Christ, families flourish, communities thrive, and ultimately, our land is healed.”

All of Sarai Korpacz’s music, including SWAY, is freely available for download on Facebook, making it accessible to all. This release is an opportunity to partner with individuals and families for the good of the land, encouraging everyone to reflect on the importance of Christ-centered relationships and the role they play in strengthening our communities.

A Call to Strengthen Homes and Communities

At a time when relationships are often tested by life’s many challenges, SWAY serves as a musical prayer for marriages, urging couples to return to the foundation that God has set. Through heartfelt lyrics and uplifting melodies, the song encourages spouses to embrace Christlike love, resilience, and commitment.

The accompanying music video brings this vision to life, showcasing real-life moments of love, perseverance, and faith in marriage. It is a visual representation of the song’s core message: that God’s love is the anchor that keeps relationships strong through every season.

Join the Movement – Healing Starts at Home

Music has the power to heal, and through SWAY, Sarai Korpacz invites individuals and families to reflect on ways they can contribute to their communities. Whether through acts of kindness, supporting a neighbor, or strengthening relationships at home, each effort helps create a ripple effect of restoration and unity.

Watch the SWAY music video and download the song for free:

https://www.youtube.com/@SaraiKorpacz

https://healourlandyeshua.com/sarai-korpacz

