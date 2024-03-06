Heal Our Land Yeshua (H.O.L.Y) Provides Hope and Help to Those in Need

Influence Seen, Compassion Felt, Good News Heard

Heal Our Land Yeshua (H.O.L.Y) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in New York, that transcends boundaries, to assist the less fortunate.

At H.O.L.Y, we believe that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect” — Sarai Korpacz

NEW HYDE PARK, NEW YORK, USA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heal Our Land Yeshua (H.O.L.Y), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is dedicated to making a positive impact in the lives of those less fortunate. Through compassion and kindness, H.O.L.Y aims to offer support, healing, comfort, and aid to people facing hardship.

Founded on October 1, 2020, H.O.L.Y’s mission is to extend a helping hand to those who need it most. The organization believes in the power of compassion, integrity, and unity to transform lives. By focusing on the less fortunate members of society, H.O.L.Y strives to create a world where everyone has the chance to lead a life of dignity and purpose.

H.O.L.Y’s primary focus is on assisting the disadvantaged and marginalized. The organization provides educational support, material aid, healing initiatives as well as comfort and care to help address critical needs that plague individuals and communities. H.O.L.Y relies on the generosity of donors and volunteers to fulfill its mission.

“At H.O.L.Y, we believe that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect,” said Sarai Korpacz, Founder. “Through the kindness and goodwill of our supporters, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of people facing immense hardship and pain. Together, we can create a more just, equitable, and compassionate society.”

H.O.L.Y invites people from all walks of life to join their cause. Donations, volunteering, and advocacy are all impactful ways to support the organization’s mission. With compassion and unity, H.O.L.Y aims to spread hope and transform lives.

About H.O.L.Y:

