RE: Royalton Barracks / Multiple Charges

Corrected mug shot.

From: Soule, Austin

Sent: Tuesday, December 24, 2024 8:31 AM

To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>

Subject: Royalton Barracks / Multiple Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B2006437

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Austin Soule

STATION: VSP Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 12/24/2024 at approximately 0145 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bowman Rd and North Rd, Barnard VT

VIOLATIONS:

1. DUI Drug

2. Criminal DLS

3. Negligent Operation

4. Leaving the Scene of an Accident

5. Unlawful Mischief

6. Disorderly Conduct

7. False Information to Police

8. Arrest on Warrant x6

ACCUSED: James Badger

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of multiple people passed out in a vehicle on Bowman Rd, Barnard. White River Valley Ambulance was dispatched along with Vermont State Troopers. WRVA arrived and attempted to assess multiple unresponsive people in the vehicle. The operator of the vehicle, later identified as James Badger (32), then fled from the EMTs, operating the vehicle in a negligent manner. Vermont State Troopers arrived on scene and Badger changed his course of travel, directed back toward the ambulance. Badger then rammed into the ambulance and fled the scene of the accident. Badger ultimately crashed the truck, and two passengers fled on foot. Vermont State Police placed Badger under arrest. While in custody, Badger was found to have a criminally suspended license and 6 active arrest warrants for the following:

1. Fentanyl Trafficking, False Information to Police, Violation of Conditions of Release x3, Violation of Probation x3. -$1500

2. Burglary into an Occupied Dwelling, Violation of Probation. -Hold without Bail.

3. Burglary, Violation of Probation x3, Negligent Operation. -Cite & Release.

4. Violation of Probation x2, Unlawful Trespass. -Cite & Release.

5. DUI Drug. -Cite & Release

6. Retail Theft. -Cite & Release

Badger was cited to answer to the aforementioned charges and held at Southern State Correctional Facility (Springfield, VT) without bail on the arrest warrant.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/24/24 at 1230 hours and 3/11/24 at 0830 hours

COURT: Windsor County

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held without

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sergeant Austin Soule

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

2011 VT RT 107

Bethel, VT 05032

Tel: 802-234-9933

Email: Austin.Soule@vermont.gov