RE: Royalton Barracks / Multiple Charges

VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2006437
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Austin Soule
STATION: VSP Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 12/24/2024 at approximately 0145 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bowman Rd and North Rd, Barnard VT
VIOLATIONS:
1. DUI Drug
2. Criminal DLS
3. Negligent Operation
4. Leaving the Scene of an Accident
5. Unlawful Mischief
6. Disorderly Conduct
7. False Information to Police
8. Arrest on Warrant x6
ACCUSED: James Badger
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of multiple people passed out in a vehicle on Bowman Rd, Barnard. White River Valley Ambulance was dispatched along with Vermont State Troopers. WRVA arrived and attempted to assess multiple unresponsive people in the vehicle. The operator of the vehicle, later identified as James Badger (32), then fled from the EMTs, operating the vehicle in a negligent manner. Vermont State Troopers arrived on scene and Badger changed his course of travel, directed back toward the ambulance. Badger then rammed into the ambulance and fled the scene of the accident. Badger ultimately crashed the truck, and two passengers fled on foot. Vermont State Police placed Badger under arrest. While in custody, Badger was found to have a criminally suspended license and 6 active arrest warrants for the following:
1. Fentanyl Trafficking, False Information to Police, Violation of Conditions of Release x3, Violation of Probation x3. -$1500
2. Burglary into an Occupied Dwelling, Violation of Probation. -Hold without Bail.
3. Burglary, Violation of Probation x3, Negligent Operation. -Cite & Release.
4. Violation of Probation x2, Unlawful Trespass. -Cite & Release.
5. DUI Drug. -Cite & Release
6. Retail Theft. -Cite & Release
Badger was cited to answer to the aforementioned charges and held at Southern State Correctional Facility (Springfield, VT) without bail on the arrest warrant.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/24/24 at 1230 hours and 3/11/24 at 0830 hours
COURT: Windsor County
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held without
MUG SHOT: Included
