St. Albans Barracks // Missing Person-UPDATE

VSP News Release-Incident


 


STATE OF VERMONT


DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY


VERMONT STATE POLICE


 


NEWS RELEASE


CASE:25A2002567


RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau                        


STATION:      St. Albans


CONTACT: 802-524-5993


 


DATE/TIME: 4/15/2025


INCIDENT LOCATION: Franklin County 


WELFARE CHECK / MISSING


Perry Harrness (30)


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:


Vermont State Police are looking to make contact with Perry Harrness (30). He is believed to be in the Franklin County area. At this time, there are no indicators that Harrness is in immediate danger, but his current location is unknown.


Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call VSP St. Albans at (802) 524-5993 option 3. 


UPDATE: 


Further investigation and tips from the public have not led to the location of Perry Harrness (30). Investigation has confirmed that Harrness was last seen on March 25, 2025.  


Anyone with any information is asked to call the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.  If you want to submit a tip anonymously, it can be done at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. 


Trooper Seth Boudreau 

Vermont State Police 

St. Albans Field Station

140 Fisher Pond Rd. 

St. Albans, VT 05478

802 524 5993

