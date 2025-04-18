St. Albans Barracks // Missing Person-UPDATE
CASE:25A2002567
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 4/15/2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: Franklin County
WELFARE CHECK / MISSING
Perry Harrness (30)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Vermont State Police are looking to make contact with Perry Harrness (30). He is believed to be in the Franklin County area. At this time, there are no indicators that Harrness is in immediate danger, but his current location is unknown.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call VSP St. Albans at (802) 524-5993 option 3.
UPDATE:
Further investigation and tips from the public have not led to the location of Perry Harrness (30). Investigation has confirmed that Harrness was last seen on March 25, 2025.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993. If you want to submit a tip anonymously, it can be done at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Trooper Seth Boudreau
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Field Station
140 Fisher Pond Rd.
St. Albans, VT 05478
802 524 5993
