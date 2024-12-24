Supporting a brighter future for Djibouti's youth

UN Volunteers with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Djibouti support initiatives that directly impact the future of children. With a quarter of children aged 5 to 17 out of school and 294,000 classified as vulnerable, the volunteer assignments of Diana Ranja, Abdoulfatah Sahal Souleiman, and Laetitia Dushimirimana are essential for effecting meaningful change in communities on the ground.

Growing up in Madagascar, Diana Ranja witnessed how poverty deprived children of education and healthcare. This inspired her journey as a UN Volunteer with UNICEF in Djibouti, where she serves as an Education Specialist.

Diana assists the quality education for children, particularly girls in rural and peri-urban areas through a project called Support for Girl’s Education and Empowerment. She also put together the pilot concept for three schools in rural areas. One of her expertise is working on partnerships with national and regional stakeholders to encourage skills training for out-of-school adolescent girls. She also supports the government in integrating gender-sensitive approaches into national education policies.

Diana Ranja (center) UN Volunteer Education Specialist demonstrates how to wash hands correctly to students at Einguella School during the celebration of Girls’ International Day. © UNICEF Djibouti, 2024.

Diana's advocacy includes reaching out to donors to secure resources for the construction of schools and essential kits. She also conducts focus groups with village communities including teachers, mothers, young people, and local officials.

Abdoulfatah Sahal Souleiman, a native of Djibouti, witnessed firsthand many of the inequalities faced by children in vulnerable communities. For him, serving with UNICEF is a heartfelt commitment so that children can grow up safely and achieve their full potential. As a UN Volunteer Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, Abdoulfatah knows how important it is for everyone to participate—real change can only happen then, he says.

He brings children’s voices and community feedback to the fore.

With patience and rigour, I turn voices into indicators and actions into results, charting the path of promises fulfilled.” Abdoulfatah Sahal Souleiman, UN Volunteer Monitoring and Evaluation Officer.

Laetitia Dushimirimana is from Burundi. She is a UN Volunteer Partnerships Specialist. Her role involves working on partnerships with the private sector in Djibouti and supporting the provision of training for young people. This training helps adolescents with entrepreneurial skills and eventually their socioeconomic integration.

The added value of these partnerships lies in their ability to strengthen professional and personal skills and create pathways for employment.” Laetitia Dushimirimana, UN Volunteer Partnerships Specialist.

Laetitia Dushimirimana (right), UN Volunteer Partnerships Specialist facilitates a training session for youth. © UNICEF, 2024

Laetitia organizes exchange sessions with companies through which she emphasizes their potential role in nurturing young talent. These partnerships serve as a bridge between education, building the capacity of youth, and creating opportunities for sustainable livelihoods.

The support given by Diana, Abdoulfatah, and Laetitia to communities directly advances children’s rights, particularly in education and healthcare. Through their UN Volunteer assignments, they pave the way for a brighter future for Djibouti’s youth, making sure the next generation has the opportunities they deserve.