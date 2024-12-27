Calmerry Launches New Male-Oriented Therapeutic Service
global repute, is proud to announce the launch of a long-anticipated and much-needed
therapeutic service—mental health counseling specifically for men.
Calmerry singles this focus area out for a reason. Currently, there’s an imperious
necessity to address men’s mental health on a greater scale. Mental health statistics
from the National Institute of Health and statistics from the Anxiety and Depression
Association of America reveal that:
- 1 in 10 men experience depression or anxiety, but less than half seek treatment
- Male depression often goes underdiagnosed; over 6 million suffer from it per year
- More than 3 million men have panic disorder, agoraphobia, or any other phobia
- Almost 4 times as many men in the US as women commit suicide every year
- Men say there’s “a negative stigma” around the issue, and they are “too
embarrassed” to speak about it
Despite the acute need, individual sessions targeting a male audience are still a rare
and elusive bird to find. Unfortunately, mental health stigma for men still persists in
society, but it should be transformed into a more appealing mark of grace.
With this in view, Calmerry’s duty is to provide its male clients with high-quality,
anonymous, accessible, and affordable mental health therapy. Alex Vitchenko,
Calmerry’s CEO and Founder, says, “Calmerry offers a solution to the glaring gap in the
US healthcare system—traditional therapy’s inaccessibility and prohibitive cost. We
swiftly match clients with therapists and offer affordable online sessions to improve
clients’ mental health.”
At Calmerry, therapists deal with the full spectrum of mental health issues affecting both
female and male (stress, depression, anxiety, sexuality-related issues, substance use,
behavioral addiction to gambling or porn, and more). During an initial survey, male
clients mention several significant problems urging them to seek professional
assistance:
- 85% are dissatisfied with their physical health
- 85% say that a past trauma affects their present
- 71% of clients experience relationship issues
- 70% of clients have sexuality-related issues
The above table showcases the main problematic areas cited by male clients during the
client-counselor matching process:
1) Career growth (24%)
2) Self-confidence (24%)
3) Work-life balance (12%)
To meet their requests for therapy and counseling, Calmerry brings a client in contact
with a required specialist within 24 hours; a client can sift through therapists until the
ideal match. When the therapy starts, clients get access to subscription-based video
sessions or unlimited communication with their therapist via text messages. Besides,
they can use additional mental health tools and resources—an expert library, mood
tracker, and guided journaling. 87% of clients (both male and female) report
improvements after 2-3 weeks of therapy. They testify to positive transformational
experiences improving their lives, thanks to Calmerry.
About Calmerry
Calmerry is an online therapy platform that connects clients with licensed counselors in
the US and globally. The HIPAA-compliant service houses more than 1,000 licensed and
vetted mental health professionals, as well as 100,000 registered clients—and counting.
