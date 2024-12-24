Sustainable Water Management: OSCE Supports Tobol-Torgay River Basin Council in Developing Strategic Basin Plan

On 9 December 2024, the OSCE Programme Office in Astana (the Office) hosted an event to mark the culmination of the first stage of a two-year project aimed at supporting the Tobol-Torgay River Basin Council. The project aims to strengthen the Council's capacity in developing a strategic basin plan for integrated water resource management.

Water availability in Central Asia is increasingly strained due to rapid glacier melting and rising demand, creating uncertainty. This can be addressed through localized water management that empowers users to redistribute resources based on natural flows and local needs. Kazakhstan is responding with the adoption of a new Water Code, which the Office supported by assisting the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation (MWRI) with revisions. The new legislation expands the responsibilities of river basin councils by delegating increased oversight and management capabilities.

Following that, the Office initiated a project in 2024 to support one of the basin councils in developing a strategic basin plan. This plan will provide a sustainable, equitable framework for managing water, land, and related resources, fostering long-term environmental health and socio-economic stability. The Tobol-Torgay River Basin was chosen due to its unique environmental challenges, including variable river runoff and periodic flooding influenced by climate change.

The event brought together representatives from the Tobol-Torgay river basin inspections, local government bodies, maslikhat (local council) deputies, farmer associations, and the private sector. Participants were presented with the findings of a comprehensive river basin study, conducted through interviews and focus group discussions. The research covered the current state of water resources, their quality and use, institutional mechanisms for stakeholder interaction, biodiversity and ecosystem conditions, as well as climate and environmental risks. Based on the obtained data, recommendations were developed for improving water resources management in accordance with international standards.

Participants actively engaged in discussions on the study's findings and recommendations and participated in a training session to identify key challenges within the basin. These challenges were prioritized based on their significance, complexity, and the time required to address them. The outcomes of these activities will guide the development of an actionable plan, serving as the foundation for the strategic basin management plan aimed at fostering regional sustainable development through efficient water resource management.

Building on the progress made in 2024, the Office plans to conduct additional activities in 2025. They will focus on land resource management in the context of climate risks, as well as methodologies for calculating and forecasting water balance. Furthermore, the facilitation of the basin plan's development and targeted training sessions to equip stakeholders with the skills necessary for effective implementation and monitoring remain key priorities for the upcoming year.

This event was held as part of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana's multi-year efforts to support Kazakhstan’s agendas on sustainable development goals and integrated water resources management.