VARStreet adds New distributor Integrations to its Platform to Support Office Supplies Resellers

Office supplies resellers can leverage VARStreet business management software to streamline their processes.

Our platform’s new features and integrations are designed to address the unique needs of this industry, enabling VARs to focus on delivering exceptional value to their customers” — Shiv Agarwal, Vice President - Sales, VARStreet

BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- VARStreet Inc., a leading provider of business management software for Value Added Resellers (VARs), announces an extended suite of features and integrations specifically for office supplies VARs. VARStreet Inc., traditionally focused on serving IT hardware VARs, has progressively expanded its offerings to cater to office supplies VARs, incorporating a wide range of functionalities tailored specifically for this segment.As part of its expansion, VARStreet Inc. has now added many additional integrations with prominent distributors in the office supplies space, including S.P. Richards, Essendant, Supplies Wholesalers, Arlington-Digitek, Office Depot, Staples, and a few others. These partnerships provide VARs with access to real-time product information for eCommerce and quoting.VARStreet Inc. simplifies catalog management through its aggregated catalog that combines data from all integrated office supplies distributors into a single, structured, and organized repository. Office supplies resellers using the VARStreet platform can compare prices, check inventory availability, and provide competitive quotes without the need to access data from multiple vendors.Additionally, VARStreet has also extended its partnership with content providers to also get Rich product content for Office supplies products for a wholesome experience.Beyond its eCommerce offerings, VARStreet Inc. provides office supplies VARs with an integrated suite of tools for quoting, CRM, and procurement with some critical functionalities built specifically for them. This unified approach allows office supplies VARs to manage their entire business from one platform, reducing operational complexity and driving growth.Shiv Agarwal, Sales and Marketing Director at VARStreet Inc., said, “We are excited to bring our expertise and technology to office supplies VARs. Our platform’s new features and integrations are designed to address the unique needs of this industry, enabling VARs to focus on delivering exceptional value to their customers while we handle the complexities of catalog management, pricing, and operations.”About VARStreet Inc.VARStreet Inc. is a premier provider of advanced B2B, B2G, and B2C sales quoting software and eCommerce solutions for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. The platform is also used by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners.Backed by over $20 million in capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA, with a subsidiary in Pune, India. Launched in 1999, the VARStreet platform continues to evolve, adapting to the changing needs of the market and its customers.

